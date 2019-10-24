ROCKPORT — Selectmen are looking for residents to join a committee that will help oversee construction of the new Department of Public Works facility.
One resident and one individual with experience in architecture or construction project management will be chosen for the five-person committee.
Selectmen decided Tuesday that Selectwoman Ruth George, Town Building Committee member Monica Lawton, and one of the DPW commissioners will also serve. DPW Director Joe Parisi and Town Administrator Mitch Vieira will act as ex-officio members.
Those interested are asked to send a resume and letter of interest to the Board of Selectmen's office at Town Hall, either through mail or email at mvieira@rockportma.gov.
"We hope there will be a lot of talented people who will step up to join this very important committee," said Selectmen Chairman Paul Murphy. "We'd like to get letters from interested residents within a week's time."
The committee will meet weekly, although the times and locations are still up in the air.
"I would expect there will be a mix of day and night meetings," Vieira said.
Residents voted in favor of constructing a new DPW facility at a special town election earlier this month. It will be constructed on the footprint of the current DPW building, which is not up to state code and considered a safety liability by the town.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
