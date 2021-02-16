Rockport selectmen to discuss Board of Fire Engineers opening

ROCKPORT — Selectmen are expected to discuss how to fill the vacant seat on the Board of Fire Engineers this Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m.
The seat was held by James Doyle, the town's former fire chief, who was fired Feb. 3. According to the town charter, the chief must be a member of the board.
It is unclear at this time if a Board of Fire Engineers appointee will be named Tuesday and whether that appointee or another board member will serve as fire chief.
The engineers are responsible for overseeing the Fire Department's four companies and personnel, preparing its budgets, approving invoices, payrolls, training, fire reports, record keeping, and equipment purchases and maintenance.
Selectmen voted unanimously to terminate Doyle at a hearing held on Feb. 3. He will not receive severance pay.
Assistant Chief Kirk Keating, a member of the Board of Engineers, has been handling all fire chief duties since Doyle was put on leave in November prior to his firing.
Also scheduled for Tuesday's selectmen meeting is a discussion regarding an open meeting law complaint filed by Doyle's lawyer and son-in-law, Liam O'Connell.
The complaint is in regards to Doyle's termination hearing. The day before it was held online via Zoom, the town changed the link to the virtual meeting on its website. O'Connell argues this change violated state open meeting laws because the virtual location of the meeting was changed less than 48 hours before the meeting was scheduled to be held. The town has denied any wrongdoing on it part.
"The town complied with the open meeting law by posting the amended agenda with the correct link as soon as it was changed," said Town Administrator Mitch Vieira at the time, "which is accessible to any member of the public on the town’s website and posted in the rear vestibule of Town Hall."
The town also faces a lawsuit brought by 11 "taxpayers of Rockport" that alleges selectmen, Town Administrator Mitch Vieira, police Chief John Horvath, Assistant Police Chief and then-Emergency Service Director Mark Schmink and Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Abell Jr. conspired against the Rockport Fire Department to replace its all-volunteer staff with full-time employees. They are being represented by O'Connell.
Selectmen and Vieira have stated multiple times in public that they do not support a full-time fire department in Rockport.
