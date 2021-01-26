Rockport selectmen to discuss fire chief's employment Thursday    

ROCKPORT — On Thursday, selectmen will meet to discus whether to fire long-time Rockport fire Chief James Doyle.
Originally, the meeting was to be held in an executive session this Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. According to the meeting agenda available on the town's website, selectmen were to meet remotely "to discuss the reputation, character, physical condition or mental health, rather than professional competence, of an individual, or to discuss the discipline or dismissal of, or complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual."
However, Dolye's legal counsel, Liam O’Connell of the firm Farrell Smith O’Connell, requested the meeting be held openly sometime during the evening "so the public can actually know what is going on."
The meeting has since been rescheduled to Thursday at 6 p.m. An updated agenda, including a Zoom link to join the meeting, is expected to be posted online sometime Tuesday.
"Chief Doyle wants and deserves transparency with what the town administrator and the (assistant)police chief are doing, but apparently the town doesn’t," O’Connell wrote in an email. "As with their utter failure to provide any public records requested for more than two months, seems the town government doesn’t want the public to know what’s going on.”
The town is willing to allow the general public to attend the meeting.
"Should Mr. Doyle continue to wish to hold the hearing in open session, that is his right," said Town Administrator Mitch Vieira. "Presuming that the meeting occurs in open, rather than executive, session, I anticipate that the meeting results will be publicly known in real time, as the meeting progresses."
Doyle has been on administrative leave from his position since November, just one day after members of the Rockport Fire Department sent a letter to selectmen demanding the removal from Fire Department leadership of Emergency Service Director Mark Schmink, also the assistant police chief, and Assistant fire Chief Steven Abell Jr.
Some Rockport firefighters members believe the town put Doyle on leave in retaliation for the letter. However, Vieira and selectmen have been adamant that their decision was based on unrelated "personnel issues" and nothing to do with the ongoing controversy surrounding the department's leadership struggles.
