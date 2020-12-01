ROCKPORT — Selectmen will continue their discussions regarding an audit of the Rockport Fire Department when they meet Tuesday.
Selectmen are slated to begin planning the scope of the audit, including which areas of the Fire Department need to be reviewed and into what the auditor will be allowed to look. So far, the town has yet to hire an outside third-party to perform the audit or determine what the cost may be. Selectmen wish to bring on a former fire chief with experience in managing a volunteer call department like Rockport.
The meeting will be held online via Zoom at 6 p.m. Information on how to join the conference is available at rockportma.gov.
Selectmen voted at their last meeting on Nov. 17 to temporarily suspend the newly-created position of emergency service director until a full audit is completed. The position has not been permanently dissolved; that decision will be made by selectmen after the audit is completed.
Mark Schmink of the Rockport Police Department was appointed the town's first emergency service director and assistant police chief in the summer of 2019. As emergency service director, his responsibilities were to oversee the Rockport Fire, Forest Fire, Harbormaster, Animal Control and Ambulance departments.
Earlier this month, members of the Fire Department submitted a letter demanding the removal of Schmink and Assistant Fire Chief Steven Abell Jr. from their leadership roles in the department or the majority of firefighters would quit at the end of the week. The firefighters claimed Schmink required all actions to be approved by him, essentially forbidding Fire Chief Jim Doyle from leading the department, and refusing to conduct fire drills due to petty grievances.
The firefighters also alleged Schmink and other town officials have been trying to squeeze them out and replace them with a full-time firefighter staff. Selectmen have denied this accusation and went on record to show their support for the volunteer firefighters.
A meeting between town officials and the four Rockport Fire captains was held two days after the letter had been sent. In the end, the captains agreed to hear the selectmen out at the Nov. 17 meeting. A majority of firefighters who had signed the letter agreed to take their names off and most still on the department's rolls.
While many believed selectmen were taking the right steps at the meeting, some firefighters were displeased that there had been no update regarding Doyle, who was placed on administrative leave the day after firefighters' letter was sent to selectmen. Selectmen say the administrative leave was due to a separate incident, the details of which have not been publicly discussed, but firefighters believe it was an act of retaliation against Doyle.
Last Wednesday, Doyle spoke out for the first time via a press release sent through Farrell Smith O'Connell Aarsheim Aprans LLP, a law firm in Gloucester. In it, he stated he believed the town put him on leave due to the letter, which he argued is a First Amendment violation. Doyle alleged a year-old "personnel issue" investigated by police Chief John Horvath's wife was being used against him in the present to pressure him into resignation. In addition, Doyle claimed the emergency service director position is illegal as state law endows "full and absolute authority" of a town's fire department to its chief.
Selectmen Ruth George and Don Campbell refuted the claims made in the release, describing it as “full of inaccuracies” in a prepared statement. At the time of reporting, Doyle has not decided on whether to bring legal action against the town.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
Who and what: Rockport selectmen meet to discuss forthcoming audit of the Rockport Fire Department.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m.
Where: Zoom teleconference, details to join online or by phone available at rockportma.gov, under the "Posted Meetings" tab.