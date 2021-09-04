ROCKPORT — Electric vehicles will no longer get a free ride at the town's new charging stations.
The town is now charging 25 cents per kilowatt hour. The average battery for commercial electric cars is 60 kilowatts. Dead batteries take around eight hours to fully charge.
Selectmen mulled over setting the fees at meeting held last month over Zoom. It was decided to set the fee at 25 cents to recoup electricity costs. Sometime down the road, the town may decide to charge additional parking fees in order to open a new stream of revenue.
For example, Selectwoman Sarah Wilkinson brought up that EV stations in Boston also charge 25 cents per kilowatt hour. Once the vehicle's battery is full, the driver is charged $1 per every hour it sits in the spot without using the charging station.
The town received a nearly $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to install nine EV charging stations for 18 cars to plug in in town. In July, six ChargePoint stations were installed; three at the Town Hall Annex and three at a small parking lot in the Headlands neighborhood. The final three are expected to be installed at the Transfer Station.
During the selectmen's meeting, Town Administrator Mitch Vierira shared his computer screen to show the town's ChargePoint account page. According to the dashboard, between 25 and 30 unique users have been charging their cars in Rockport over the past two months. The average charge time has been 3 hours and 15 minutes.
