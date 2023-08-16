ROCKPORT — Street performers — one either likes them or maybe not so much.
The very existence of the performers in Rockport has recently been the focus of the Select Board, as questions have arisen about performers’ right to free expression versus when their presence is considered a nuisance.
More than 35 local business owners signed a petition requesting the Select Board gather to discuss the issue, according board member Ross Brackett.
The issue is not a new one, as at one time the town crafted a policy, still on the books, that governed street performers but which it no longer enforces.
Select Board Chair Sarah Wilkinson, speaking during the board’s July 27 Zoom meeting, said in 2019, the board received notice of a “complaint” by a street performer made to the American Civil Liberties Union saying the town policies/regulations pertaining to buskers were “basically illegal.”
“That prompted us to get a legal review from town counsel,” Wilkinson said. “We do have written policies that we have made and amended and used to follow and then we were told in 2019 that it was not legal. Basically, that’s what we were doing, although it worked, was not the right thing.”
The board did “not roll over” when the ACLU registered its complaint, Select Board member Denise Donnelly said.
“We have to balance our responsibilities as stewards for the town, which includes the town budget and legal fees, versus our responsibilities to make life as successful as possible for citizens and businesses,” she said.
Performer policy
Rockport’s “Street Performer Policy #20-11,” posted on the town’s website, was adopted on Feb. 18, 1997, and revised a number of times, most recently on Aug. 5, 2014.
“The existence of the street performers in Rockport provides a public amenity that enhances the character of the community,” the policy reads. “The town seeks to support such performances to the extent that they do not interfere with the reasonable expectations of residents to the enjoyment of peace and quiet in their homes, business owners to public access to the businesses and public safety.”
Under the policy, performers include those acting, singing, playing musical instruments, doing pantomime, juggling, performing magic, dancing, reading and reciting. It stipulates a performer is “a person who has obtained a permit pursuant to this policy.” Also, the policy states “no person may perform in a public area without a license pursuant to this policy.”
Wilkinson said, for years, the process seemed to work really well.
“I felt like, in general, the people downtown were happy,” she said. “It was a nice balance. It’s all about balance downtown because we have commercial meets residential. It’s a small area. We all need to coexist and we all want everyone to be successful.”
Wilkinson said one e-mail to Select Board members asked whether they were afraid of a potential lawsuit.
“It’s our duty to all residents that we do what’s legal and right,” she said.
“We were told we couldn’t enforce our policies, which, obviously, we voted to do,” Wilkinson said. “I know this is a big issue in town. As many e-mails that we get against the street performers and the noise, there are a lot of people who support them and host them. That’s part of finding the balance in town.”
Counsel weighs in
Town Counsel Deborah Ecker of K.P. Law in Boston said in 2019 the town received a letter from the ACLU challenging its policy on street performers, citing case law indicating the policy violated the First Amendment.
She and colleagues at K.P. Law found the ACLU’s letter had merit.
“It does violate the Constitution,” Ecker said. “There is a very limited means that the government can take, and the town is a government, to regulate speech that’s on public property. Most of the e-mails I have received are from Bearskin Neck, but any public property, for instance sidewalks and streets, are considered a public forum.”
Any regulation or restriction of speech that takes place on a public forum has to be very narrowly tailored to serve a significant public interest. She also said the courts have found, in most instances, that while some may not like what some of what’s being said or how it is said, that under the First Amendment, individuals, such as street performers, are allowed to be there.
“I do understand as well that some of the performances are on private property and that’s not something that, obviously, can regulate, unless it becomes a public safety issue,” Ecker said. “The town can only regulate so much. The case law here is clear about street performers on sidewalks or public ways.”
Ecker said the Select Board eventually voted to “not enforce” the policy after the question arose regarding its legality.
“I understand the policy is still up and maybe we can talk about having that removed so it’s not confusing because it does indicate there is some enforcement going on,” she said. “The problem with having these blanket policies is that it’s considered prior restraint of speech under the First Amendment.”
Fresh problems
Some e-mails she has reviewed from residents have asked what the town can do to stop or regulate street performances, Ecker said.
Wilkinson said one e-mail received by the town asked whether the policy might be exercised in “specific locations.”
She also said questions had been raised in the past about a noise bylaw.
Francis Powell, an attorney with the Boston law firm Nelson Mullins representing a Bearskin Neck business owner, asked if K.P. Law might provide copies of communication between the town and the ACLU and also details of the “opinion letter” written by town counsel. Powell also said he had already presented a Freedom of Information request for the information.
Also, he asked if portions of the town policy were still being exercised, including requiring a permit and fee for performers.
“I know K.P. (Law) does a wonderful job with what they do but a second set of eyes may also potentially give some opportunity to see whether or not there are opportunities to at least place some restrictions,” Powell said. “I don’t think it’s an unfettered right to perform wherever you want. There are time, place and manner restrictions that can be applied.”
Ecker said it was her understanding the policy is not enforced.
“There is no permitting,” she said. “No aspect of it is enforced.”
Resident Kathleen Miller, who owns a business on Bearskin Neck, questioned whether the collection of money while performing on the streets is legal.
“I wonder if that’s an issue if you don’t have a license,” she said. “I just wonder if there’s any regulation around that.”
According to Ecker, there is no prohibition against the practice.
“It is OK for them to collect money while they’re doing it,” she said. “From a legal standpoint, they’re covered by the First Amendment. There’s some case law to that effect.”
