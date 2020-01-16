Rockport students bring home business awards

Courtesy photo/Pictured are some of the Rockport HIgh School DECA students who received awards at last week's DECA District 6 Competition at Endicott College in Beverly.

ROCKPORT — More than 20 Rockport High School students earned DECA’s highest honors at DECA District VI’s annual Career Development Conference and have qualified for the Massachusetts state DECA competition next month in Boston.

More than 500 students competed in the district contest and qualified for the state competition as emerging leaders and entrepreneurs at Endicott College in Beverly on Jan. 7.

Students took rigorous exams and took part in business case role plays delivering case solutions to industry professionals in a timed format. The scores for the exams and role plays were combined, with the top four contestants advancing to the DECA State Competition Finals in Boston to held at the Marriott Copley Place from Feb. 27 to 29.

Here are the winners, competition category, according to Rockport High teacher and DECA adviser Scott Larsen:

Jordan Anzivino and Rachel Young, Career Development Project

Tayler Aylward and  Hailey Faulds, Integrated Marketing Campaign

Kyle Beal, Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling Series

Tess Campbell, Retail Merchandising

Noah Cook, Professional Selling Event

Nicole Cournoyer, Food Marketing Series 

Sophia Cuchiaro, Julia Moceri and Ashley Orr, Business Growth Plan

Madelyn Dixon, Rachel Dailey and Molly Timmons, Hospitality & Tourism Operations

Winnie Gao and Taylor Frost, Buying and Merchandising Operations 

Gus Johnson, Automotive Services 

Walker Knowles, Accounting Application Series

Olivia Newman, Quick Service Restaurant Management

Samantha Pascucci and Lauren Ryan, Innovation Plan

The Rockport winners will be among students from the ten Massachusetts DECA Districts, comprising 7,000 competitors, to compete in Boston to earn a chance to attend the International Competition this year in Nashville, Tennessee, in late April. Over $500,000 in scholarships and awards are presented to students and teachers for their achievements.

The students must place in the top three in Boston to move on.

 

 

