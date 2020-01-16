Rockport students bring home business awards

ROCKPORT — More than 20 Rockport High School students earned DECA’s highest honors at DECA District VI’s annual Career Development Conference and have qualified for the Massachusetts state DECA competition next month in Boston.
More than 500 students competed in the district contest and qualified for the state competition as emerging leaders and entrepreneurs at Endicott College in Beverly on Jan. 7.
Students took rigorous exams and took part in business case role plays delivering case solutions to industry professionals in a timed format. The scores for the exams and role plays were combined, with the top four contestants advancing to the DECA State Competition Finals in Boston to held at the Marriott Copley Place from Feb. 27 to 29.
Here are the winners, competition category, according to Rockport High teacher and DECA adviser Scott Larsen:
Jordan Anzivino and Rachel Young, Career Development Project
Tayler Aylward and Hailey Faulds, Integrated Marketing Campaign
Kyle Beal, Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling Series
Tess Campbell, Retail Merchandising
Noah Cook, Professional Selling Event
Nicole Cournoyer, Food Marketing Series
Sophia Cuchiaro, Julia Moceri and Ashley Orr, Business Growth Plan
Madelyn Dixon, Rachel Dailey and Molly Timmons, Hospitality & Tourism Operations
Winnie Gao and Taylor Frost, Buying and Merchandising Operations
Gus Johnson, Automotive Services
Walker Knowles, Accounting Application Series
Olivia Newman, Quick Service Restaurant Management
Samantha Pascucci and Lauren Ryan, Innovation Plan
The Rockport winners will be among students from the ten Massachusetts DECA Districts, comprising 7,000 competitors, to compete in Boston to earn a chance to attend the International Competition this year in Nashville, Tennessee, in late April. Over $500,000 in scholarships and awards are presented to students and teachers for their achievements.
The students must place in the top three in Boston to move on.
