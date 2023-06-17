Rockport students join ‘Dementia Friendly’ campaign

ROCKPORT — Approximately 130,000 people in Massachusetts aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s.
With this in mind, a group of students at Rockport High School recently became “Dementia Friends,” as part of a worldwide campaign to tackle the stigma and lack of understanding about dementia.The initiative aims to transform the way people think, talk and act about the disease by providing information sessions in the community. The Dementia Friends session works to help people learn about dementia and the ways they can help people living with the condition.
The Rockport students engaged with the topic, learning new information and getting a deeper understanding of the condition and that a good life can be lived.
The information session was hosted by Wellness and Science teacher Amanda Jylkka King and Carrie Johnson, coordinator of Age & Dementia Friendly Cape Ann and a Dementia Friends Champion.
Dementia Friends Champions are volunteers who lead information sessions with the goal of destigmatizing dementia.
“I was so pleased to see students showing their support for those living with dementia by engaging so deeply with the session and becoming Dementia Friends,” said Johnson. “We need to create more dementia friendly communities so that people affected by dementia feel understood and included.”
Age & Dementia Friendly Cape Ann (www.adfca.org) is an initiative of SeniorCare (www.seniorcareinc.org) and the Cape Ann communities of Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Johnson may contacted for more information about Age & Dementia Friendly Cape Ann and the Dementia Friends movement — including how to host an information session — at carrie.johnson@seniorcareinc.org.