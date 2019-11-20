ROCKPORT — Concert season for students in the Rockport public schools kicks off Thursday night.
There are many opportunities for the community to hear the ensembles, who have been working while undergoing a transition in staffing. Rockport schools this September welcomed Anthony Prestigiovanni, who took over as the Middle and High School director of bands from Anthony Covelli, who moved to a job in North Carolina to be closer to family.
“I enjoy working in a school community that is supportive toward the arts,” said Prestigiovanni, who led led the Middle and High School Jazz Bands in concerts at the Shalin Liu Performance Center earlier this month.
“It is wonderful to have 'Mr. Presti' on board in the music department this year. He brings a joy for music which is contagious,” said Orchestra Director Nathan Cohen.
The Orchestra Summit Concert will take place Thursday Nov. 21,at the John Lane Auditorium at Rockport High School on Jerden's Lane. All fourth-through 12th-graders participating in the orchestra program will participate in a multi-day summit culminating in the hour-long concert, which starts at 7 p.m.
The mission of the summits, which have become a yearly tradition, is to build mentorship and community between grade levels in the music ensembles, to give younger students a sense of where they are headed and to give the older students a sense of how far they have come.
Rockport Music, which collaborates with local schools throughout the year, sponsoring the Palaver Strings to work as clinicians throughout the week leading up to Thursday's concert. Palaver Strings will be working with Rockport students throughout the year, collaborating on a variety of concerts this winter and spring.
“I am enormously excited about this year’s summit,” Cohen said. “The ensembles are working hard and the incredible Palaver Strings are a joy to work with. I’m looking forward to having them help our students bring their music to the next level.”
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the High School Chamber Music and Madrigal Choir students will perform, and the following Tuesday, Dec, 14, Middle School Chamber Music students will perform. Both concerts are at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., at 7 p.m. Both concerts will feature a combination of classical music and pop music, the latter arranged by the students in small groups.
The fourth- through 12th-grade Choruses hold their summit Dec. 9 to 12, culminating in the Choral Festival Performance on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. at the John Lane Auditorium. The students will be collaborating with internationally renowned ensemble Windborne.
The bands will have their version of the summit in January, leading up to a collaboration with Beantown Swing Orchestra on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Shalin Liu.
The season finale takes place the last week before einter break. On Monday, Dec. 16, the Rockport Elementary School Bands, Orchestras, and Choruses will perform.The Middle School ensembles will perform on Tuesday, Dec. 17, and the High School Band, Chorus, and Orchestra will perform on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Those three concerts will take place at 7 p.m. at the John Lane Auditorium on Jerden's Lane and will feature a wide variety of music across many genres. A performance of Antonio Vivaldi’s “Winter” from the "Four Seasons" with Palaver Strings' Jesse Macdonald joining the Rockport High School Orchestra as violin soloist will be featured.
As a final treat, the Rockport High School Madrigal Choir will lead a community sing at the Shalin Liu Performance Center following the Rockport Christmas Pageant on Saturday, Dec. 21.
All the concerts this season are free to the public. Seating is first come, first served. Questions may be direct to Nathan Cohen at ncohen@rpk12.org
