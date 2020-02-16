ROCKPORT — What do the Panama Canal, Rosa Parks and Navajo code talkers have in common?
They all broke barriers.
Rockport High School students explored the theme "Breaking Barriers in History" for this year's National History Day. At the school's recent public History Fair, there were 101 10th- and 11th-graders involved in 62 projects. Of those, a total of 21 projects, the maximum number allowed, were chosen to move on to the regional competition on Sunday, March 8, at Beverly High School.
The students could choose to work individually or in groups, and choose their topics.
Those who move on from the regional contest will attend the state competition at Winchester High School in April, which is followed by a national competition at The University of Maryland in College Park in June.
These Rockport High students have been selected to move onto the regional competition:
Papers: Rosemary McNiff with "The Bluetooth Paradox: Breaking Barriers of Technology and Time."
Performance: Nicky Cournoyer, Catherine Cheseldine-Ackerman, Elowyn Akers and Rhiannon Hurst with their work about the "Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire."
Exhibits: Sarah Randazza with "How Young Adult Literature Broke the Mold"; Jamie Wrinn with "Dennis Rodman: Breaking the Barrier of Influence"; Connor Dench, Sven Vanderberg and Erik Vanderberg about "Yishai Howe — Gas Attack!"; Austin Matus, Camden Wheeler, Sam Lamond and Kyle Beal with "Navajo Code Talkers"; Patrick Morin with "The Columbia Disaster"; Bowen Slingluff, Kylie Wheat and Alexis Berglund about "The Influence of the 9/11 Tragedy"; Renzo Paredes Sanz with "The Maginot Line: Breaking A Barrier Without Touching It"; Chris Cucchiaro with "Jonas Salk Breaks the Barrier in Preventing Polio"; and Michael Trupiano with "The Panama Canal."
Documentaries: Julia Drost with "Psycho: Breaking Film and Entertainment Barriers"; Talia McWilliams, Baxter Chmiel and Liz Higgins about the Mai Lai Massacre; Roy Gebhardt, Dan Merz, Lucas Sappia and Eli Mueller about "Basketball's 3-point Line: How it Changed the Game"; Alexa Osier, Lanaya Pena and Grace Valvano, about Roe vs. Wade; and Jillian Osmond with "Women in Acting."
Website: Levin Rudler, Tyler Abell and Matt Cucchiaro with "Jim Thorpe: The Most Ridiculed Athlete of the 20 Century"
This is only the third year in which Rockport students have taken part in National History Day. The first year, there was one project by three students. The following year there were 13 projects by 29 students, and one group made it all the way to the national competition last year.
Catherine McNiff, a Rockport High School social studies teacher who spearheaded this event, said she is thrilled at the results in this program to support historical inquiry and scholarship. Students in the classes of Kerry Herrmann and Stephanie Walker also took part in this program.
More than half a million middle and high school students competed in recent National History Day contests across the country.
The program's missionis to prompt students to undertake serious historical research, learn about analyzing the information and then present it in an original and creative way. Student have five options to present what they learned: documentary, exhibit, paper, performance or website.
"The theme is chosen for the broad application to world, national, or state history and its relevance to ancient history or to the more recent past. The intentional selection of the theme for National History Day is to provide an opportunity for students to push past the antiquated view of history as mere facts and dates and drill down into historical content to develop perspective and understanding," according to its mission statement.
One benefits for students is the opportunity to take part in "something big," according to the mission statement.
"Simply completing a National History Day contest project is an accomplishment. But these students do so much more. They conduct original historical research and often uncover history that was unknown. They learn skills that will help them both in college and their careers. And above all, they develop a passion for learning," said National History Day Executive Director Cathy Gorn.
Furthermore, she noted, these critical thinking, writing, and research skills translate into better performance across all subjects and into success after high school.
More information about National History Day may be found at: www.nhd.org.
