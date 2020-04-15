Students in Rockport will go on April vacation next week while the Manchester Essex Regional School District decided its students will continue learning remotely.
Rockport Superintendent Rob Liebow said his district is in good shape as students have been taking online supplementary courses while schools have been closed during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We had such great cooperation with our teachers association” when implementing the new online guidelines, he continued. “We are well in the groove.”
Part of the reasoning behind this decision relates to the end of the school year. Rockport is on track to have summer break begin June 19, as was scheduled before the pandemic. If students worked through April vacation from their homes, the year would end a week early.
“If we come back to school (on May 4, the currently scheduled end to Gov. Charlie Baker’s mandated school closure period) that’s a week of school gone,” explained Liebow. “We would be missing out on valuable, live, face-to-face teaching days. The remote learning is no substitute for that.”
Liebow also believes it’s good to offer a break to teachers and students during these stressful times.
“We feel people have put in a lot of energy into (remote learning) and that (April vacation) can be helpful to them,” he continued.
Manchester and Essex students, on the other hand, will only get Monday and Tuesday off before returning to online classes for the rest of the week. The decision was made by the School Committee during a meeting Tuesday evening.
“The reasoning for the change was that faculty and School Committee wanted balance a break with providing consistency for students given all of the changes we’ve gone through over the past month,” said Superintendent Pam Beaudoin by email.
As of now, the final day for the Manchester Essex Regional school year has not been decided.
“We will be updating the calendar and publishing the last day of school in the End of Week Update,” reads a post on the superintendent’s blog published Wednesday afternoon.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
