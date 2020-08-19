ROCKPORT — The Rockport School Committee voted unanimously to finalize its reopening plan and send it off to the state at a meeting Monday evening, meaning students will officially start the 2020-21 school year from home.
The district will determine when to transition into a "hybrid model" later this fall because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The model would see half of the student body learning at school while the other half following along online from their homes. After two days, the two groups will switch places.
At the start of the meeting, School Committee Chairman Michael Kelley explained his personal reasons for wanting to start the year off remotely.
"There are always factors that we need to identify," he said, "and I don't think we're at the position to say to the teachers with confidence that they won't be at risk of contracting the virus."
Before adjourning, the School Committee voted to form a separate committee to determine what goals need to be met to keep students and teachers as safe from COVID-19 as possible. Their findings will be discussed on Wednesday, Oct. 14, the first "checkpoint meeting" to discuss the hybrid transition.
Last week, School Committee members and district officials fielded questions from the public about the proposed reopening plan. Some in attendance expressed disappointment that the district would not begin the year with a "hybrid model."
Superintendent Rob Liebow previously said he imagined the school year would start with students alternating. However, as the summer dragged on and the pandemic continued without signs of slowing down, schools staff and teachers doubted the feasibility and safety of in-person learning.
Jodi Goodhue, co-chair of the Rockport Teachers Association and a math teacher at Rockport Middle School, reported at Tuesday's meeting that 71% of the union's membership was in favor with starting the school year remotely.
"Hindsight remains 20/20," Kelley said. "We won't know if we're being too conservative or too loose with our planning until a year or two from now. All school districts are basing their reopening plans on incomplete information."
