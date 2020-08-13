ROCKPORT — Students attending Rockport Public Schools will continue with remote learning at the start of of the 2020-21 school year, with some in-person learning options for those with high needs.
On Wednesday evening, the School Committee sought public comment on its near-complete reopening plan for September. Nearly 300 people logged onto the Zoom meeting to see what's in store for students. Another School Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday to lock down a final version of the plan. The district plans on submitting the reopening plan to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education early next week.
Online learning will be more robust than last year's offerings, officials say. Teachers will be utilizing programs such as Blackboard, Aspen, Google Classroom, SeeSaw and various social media platforms to communicate with their students. The district plans on integrating a mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning, meaning some lessons will be held live online and others will be completed on the student's own time.
Although students will start off the school year at home, the district hopes to transition to a model that will allow part-time, in-school learning. This "hybrid model," which some Massachusetts districts plan on adopting this year, would see half of the students attending school in person and the other half following along online. Students switch places every two days and on Mondays, all students stay home for remote learning.
Despite keeping students away at the beginning of the year, Rockport Public Schools plans on getting everyone back at school as quickly and safely as possible. To do this, school officials will hold "reevaluation checkpoints" each month to discuss whether it's safe to transition over to the hybrid model. The first checkpoint is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14.
This past June, the district formed a 29-person group of educators, parents, School Committee members and Board of Health members to formulate a reopening plan for the fall. Early on in the process, it was determined the schools' facilities did not have enough space to keep its all students six feet apart from one another. A full reopening was ruled out shortly after.
At Wednesday's meeting, Superintendent Rob Liebow said that a few weeks ago he was in favor of kicking off the school year with the hybrid model. However, after speaking with school staff and parents about student safety, he believes remote learning for the time being was the most "prudent and safe plan for students, teachers and the overall community." He also cited recent reports indicating 300 new COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and Gov. Charlie Baker's decision to delay a step in his state reopening plan to support his new position.
During public comment, some expressed their disappointment that the district was forgoing a hybrid reopening for the time being. Others were understanding and were thankful for the work of the school officials. When asked about holding outdoor classes, Liebow said it was "on the table" for when schools partake in the hybrid model. School officials also confirmed that full remote learning will still be an option when the schools reopen.
Final Version
What: Rockport School Committee meets for vote on final reopening plan.
When: Thursday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.
How: Virtual Zoom Meeting with meeting ID 7111082697 (click meetinh ID # to enter); passcode 245010; or access by phone: 1-646-558-8656 (PIN 245010).