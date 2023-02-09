ROCKPORT — Oceanside Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on South Street remains closed and the town is conducting “after-action assessment” following the evacuation of 48 senior citizens from the facility on Saturday when water pipes there froze then burst.
Repairs are are underway, said Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira, but he did not say when the center would reopen.
Reached by telephone Wednesday, Oceanside’s Christine Marek said the residents who were evacuated are all safe.
“Everybody was safely evacuated,” she said. “Everybody is in a health care facility being taken care of by health care professionals.”
While the repair work goes on, both Vieira and fire Chief Mark Wonson said the town is giving the emergency plan and response a once-over.
“After any significant incident, the town reviews the response and conducts an ‘after-action assessment,’” Vieira said. “That process is ongoing now.”
Vieira said the evacuation of the center’s 48 senior citizens and relocation to other facilities took place late Saturday into early Sunday morning, and
involved between 30 and 35 members of the town’s police, fire, ambulance, emergency management and Forest Fire services.
Also present, he said, were many staff members from the Oceanside facility.
“As transfers began to other facilities, department chiefs began releasing standby crews,” said Vieira. “The town’s public safety agencies performed admirably during this incident and are to be commended for their work and dedication in a challenging situation.”
Vieira reported there were no injuries to staff or patients during the evacuation.
The emergency response
Evacuations began at approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday and the final patients were transferred to different health care facilities by about 3 a.m. Sunday, Vieira said.
Oceanside’s website indicates the facility has 76 beds.
Vieira said there was damage to the facility’s electrical room, hallway and service wing. The kitchen and dining areas had more than an inch of water.
Vieira said that due to the water impacting the electrical panels, the facility’s lights and heat were forced to run on generator power. He said workers from National Grid responded to stop electrical service until an electrician could make repairs.
According to Vieira, the Department of Public Health oversaw the relocations to the other facilities.
“These were to varying locations and facility types (skilled nursing, assisted living, and hospitals) including but not limited to Beverly, Gloucester, and Watertown based on availability,” said Vieira earlier this week.
“The facility staff worked hard to ensure that all patients were as comfortable as possible and at ease as they waited to be transported,” said Vieira.
Public Works employees managed the water shut-off, Vieira said, adding the electrical inspector, Board of Health and building inspector also responded through the night. In addition, Beauport Ambulance provided multiple “chair cars” and ambulances, Vieira said.
