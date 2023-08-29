ROCKPORT — To the delight and relief of some local families, the Town of Rockport this summer brought back a popular program that had been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staff changes.
The six-week Summer Fun program, which recently wrapped up, was sponsored by the town administration and held at Rockport Elementary School, in the cafeteria, art room and playground spaces.
This year, 63 kindergartners through fifth-graders enrolled in the program. The children were grouped by age and the groups supervised by a pair of teen counselors.
“This program gives parents and caregivers a much needed break, but more importantly it gives children open-ended, and mostly outdoor, playtime with their friends that they need,” noted Molly Whelsky, the Summer Fun director.
Children had numerous choices of things to do, such as board and bean-bag toss games, use of an air hockey table, dance and movement, role play with costumes, and Lego building, among many other activities.
Everyone visited the playground twice each day, where they could take part in a planned game such as kickball or tag, led by the teen counselors, or make up their own fun with the equipment provided, such as sidewalk chalk, hula hoops, basketballs, among other items. On hot days, buckets were filled with water with an array of squirt toys provided.
Jennifer Brohinsky, parent of a kindergartner, said the Summer Fun program was a perfect balance between the freedom of play and the structure that children thrive in.
“My daughter looked forward to each and every day. And judging by the moods of the other kids at pick-up time, it was clear the rest of the kids enjoyed it as well,” she said.
Whelsky, a parent of two teens and a fourth-grader, recalled how last summer, many of her friends struggled to find and pay for camps for their children, just so that they could go to work.
“The Summer Fun program provides an affordable in-town option for families who can use it is a part-time childcare option, and it also gives the work-from-home and stay-at-home parents a real break. When they pick up their children at noon, they’ve had three solid hours of active and social playtime — and most of that happened outside,” she said.
And the program provided experience for the teen counselors.
“For most, this was their first job,” said Whelsky. “This is a leadership experience. The teens have to work together to supervise the children and also engage them in play. Watching all of these age groups have so much fun together has been incredibly rewarding.”
The program also had a few surprises for the children, such as a visit from the Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team, to learn all about snakes, thanks to funding from the Educational Foundation for Rockport. Mike Anderson of the Rockport Police Department stopped in a couple of times with the new the department’s comfort dog, Luna. And there was a visit from the local ice cream truck.
This first year back was a great success, said Whelsky.
“We all feel so good about how we helped Rockport families,” she said. “You could feel their excitement and see the happiness in their faces. Each day has been nothing but joy — pure joy.”