Rockport superintendent shares goals for new school year

ROCKPORT — Classes will be back in session at Rockport Public Schools on Wednesday.
This year marks the first time Rockport Middle School will have a “Flex Block,” a period at the end of the day where students can engage in optional classes and clubs.
A marine navigation course, organized at the behest of Middle School Principal Amanda Lamantia, is expected to be implemented the school this year.
And Superintendent Rob Liebow has drafted a list of goals for the upcoming school year.
One of his goals is to pursue another year in ALICE Hybrid safety training with the Rockport Police Department. Last year, staff and age-appropriate students were versed on how to deal with potential issues of critical violence using ALICE, an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate. This year, Liebow hopes to organize workshops for all middle and high school students, including a specific workshop for sixth graders, in September on the ALICE upgrade in protocols. Sometime afterward, these new skills will be put to the test during two safety drills.
The school system plans on replacing its student information system run under the MIDAS software program sometime in the near future. Specifically, Liebow plans on looking into Power School and Aspen Student Information Systems. The matter will be discussed with the School Committee sometime in September.
Liebow will also have a hand in preparing the schools for this year's Cape Ann Study for Education. The study will be conducted by the University of Massachusetts Donahue Institute’s Applied Research and Program Evaluation group and will cover Rockport and Gloucester Public Schools. Both districts are splitting the cost of the venture. According to the Rockport Public Schools' 2020 budget overview, the study is an "exploration of potential opportunities to collaborate, share programming and resources, and where possible identify cost efficiencies that help us maintain and improve academic performance, student growth and environment."
Another study expected this year will see if a later school start time will benefit older students. The district plans on researching recent studies that suggest older students function better academically later in the morning, and discuss such a change with other Massachusetts schools that have already made it.
Further implementation of the Response to Intervention process, an initiative developed last year, is also on the to-do list. The set protocols will be used by staff to better identify students that are in need of personal guidance.
Finally, plans to review the Middle and Elementary School science curriculum will be put into motion this year. Both principals are expected to work with an independent science consultant during the school year as was done last school year at Rockport High School.
Even with this list of goals, Liebow said there's "nothing dramatic" on the horizon for the upcoming school year.
"The summer school and custodial staff did a great job getting the schools ready," he said. "I don't think they get much of the credit. They're sort of the unsung heroes. We appreciate it very much."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
