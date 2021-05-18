For the past 30 years, the Rockport Ambulance Service has hosted a celebration of the town's emergency services and personnel.
Last year that event took a hiatus but it will be back in a user-friendly way this Sunday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at four different locations.
"Due to the 2020 pandemic, we were unable to honor our first responders. Yet during this time, your local heroes were pushed to the limits and deserve to be recognized," said Rosemary Lesch, director of the Rockport Ambulance Service.
The annual Emergency Service Day dovetails with the end of National Emergency Service Week.
Lesch said the town's emergency departments will be opening the bay doors and displaying equipment, and introducing the town's EMTs, firefighters, forest firefighters or police.
"The public is invited to stop by each department to meet the first responders at their respective headquarters or stations and see the vehicles and equipment," said Lesch.
The locations are the Rockport Ambulance headquarters and the Central Fire Station, both located at the buildings at 37 Broadway across from Town Hall; the Forest Fire headquarters on DPW Way, and the Rockport Police Department at 168 Main St.
