ROCKPORT — After a spike in COVID-19 cases placed Gloucester in the "red" zone, Rockport Public Schools will continue with remote-only courses for at least another month.
The decision was made during School Committee's monthly "checkpoint" meeting Thursday, where school officials consider if the time is right to transition to a hybrid reopening model.
"We set up a system of metrics and checkpoints and the metrics didn't play out right," said Superintendent Rob Liebow. "The data with the Rockport-Gloucester view wasn't a pretty number. The metrics we had indicated that we needed to continue on with remote learning."
The next checkpoint meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18. These meetings were scheduled at the beginning of the school year and were negotiated with the teacher's union. As such, Liebow said he doubts the meeting would be moved up even if COVID-19 data changes for the better.
Rockport Public Schools started the 2020-21 school year remotely. The first checkpoint meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14, the same day eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Gloucester over a 24-hour period. School Committee members decided delay the meeting for a week to update their plans around the spike.
A week after the spike, Gloucester was deemed as a high-risk community, according to the state Department of Public Health's COVID-19 Community-Level Data Map. Gloucester is one of the 22 municipalities across the commonwealth that went red on the map this week. As of Thursday, there were 39 active cases in the city with a 19.2 average daily incidence rate per 100,000 people.
Rockport, meanwhile, has less that five active cases and a daily incidence rate of 3.3 per 100,000 people. Still, Gloucester residents make up nearly a quarter of the student body in Rockport Public Schools through school choice.
Gloucester Public Schools started the school year off with the hybrid model. The Gloucester School Committee has not indicated a shift to remote learning will occur in the near future.
