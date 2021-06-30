ROCKPORT — After 15 months of virtual meetings, select town departments and boards will once again convene in person.
The start date for in-person meetings is Thursday, July 1, although there are currently no meetings scheduled.
"Based on the legislation that passed extending the ability for the use of Zoom meetings through April, 2022, the Board of Selectmen met and determined that each board should choose the method that is most suitable to their needs," wrote Town Administrator Mitch Vieira in a prepared statement. "To allow for consistency for citizens wishing to attend or watch a meeting, the selection that each board/committee/commission made will be in place for three months. In September, groups will again make a selection for the following three months (Oct-Dec) — at that time they can choose to continue with their current method or switch to the other option."
Of all the town departments, only the following will continue to offer remote-only meetings through Sept. 30: selectmen; Ad-Hoc Waste, Building Study, Designer Selection, Economic Development, Government & By-Laws and Town Art committees; Conservation and Historical commissions; Cultural Council, DPW Commissioners, Green Community Task Force and the Library Trustees.
The town is exploring options on how to live-stream in-person meetings via Zoom so those who still wish to attend from the comfort of their own home may still do so. Departments may opt in once the option becomes available.
Since the COVID-19 lockdowns began in March 2020, all Rockport's public municipal meetings were held online or by phone via Zoom. Selectmen were the first to move their meetings virtually, beginning April 1.
