Tickets are now on sale for the Rockport Garden Club’s annual Rockport in Bloom Garden Tour, which takes place on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour includes admission to 12 seaside gardens, and some which will have artists painting in the garden. After the tour, there will be a “Wet Paint” reception and art sale at Whale’s Jaw Cafe from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For details, visit: rockportgardenclub.org.