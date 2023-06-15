ROCKPORT — Tickets are now on sale for the Rockport Garden Club’s annual Rockport in Bloom Garden Tour, which takes place Saturday, June 24.
The tour, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine, has artists providing another dimension to the event.
This year’s co-chairs, Elinor Juviler, Lory Ragnio and Pat Alto, noted that all tour proceeds go to supporting civic projects which include the design, planting and maintenance of 13 town gardens. The club also provides meals to The Open Door, makes holiday decorations for the local nursing home, gives scholarships to Rockport students, and provides classes for senior housing residents, among other efforts.
"We are thrilled to have a unique selection of gardens on our tour this year, and we have scheduled it at an earlier date to appreciate what the spring and early summer gardens have to offer,” Juviler said.
The tour includes admission to 12 seaside gardens on the south side of Rockport. At several locations, artists will be painting en plein air in the garden. After the tour, the artists will host a “Wet Paint” reception and art sale — open to the public — at Whale’s Jaw Cafe, at 17 Railroad Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m.
"I see each garden as a live artwork in itself,” said Ragino. “The gardeners are artists that paint with foliage and flowers, and the professional artists are capturing and preserving these beautiful compositions with oil, acrylic and watercolor. I am personally touched and inspired by what I see during the tour.”
Lunch may be enjoyed at one of several local restaurants or attendees are encouraged to pack a lunch and picnic at local locations such as The Headlands or Old Garden Beach, among other spots.
“Fresh air, sunshine and beautiful blossoms, with the ocean not far from view, makes Rockport in Bloom a joyful summer afternoon,” added Alto.
Tour tickets are $35, and may be purchased in person at the John Tarr Store at 49 Main St. in Rockport or at the Rockport Farmer’s Market in Harvey Park on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m Tickets also available online at rockportgardenclub.org through June 22. On the day of the tour, tickets can be purchased and pre-orders picked up from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rockport police station, 168 Main St., or Barletta Park at the corner of Mt. Pleasant St. and Broadway in downtown Rockport.