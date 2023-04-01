ROCKPORT — With a 35-arcticle warrant to consider, annual Town Meeting on Saturday gave it a go in a bid to complete the entire session in just one day.
They did it.
After about nine hours of discussion, Town Moderator Robert Visnick adjourned the meeting with all of the articles either voted on or passed over.
The meeting, held in the gymnasium at Rockport High School, started a few minutes later than the planned 8:30 a.m. formal start. By about 6 p.m., residents were headed home.
Things got underway with the swift passage of Article I, which asked the town to support the various town departments to balance the fiscal year 2023 budget, and Article II, which asked voters to appropriate and transfer $319,413 from the SPED Stabilization Fund to pay for special education obligations.
Article III asked those voting to spend $40,000 to fund labor and personnel costs and expenses related to the town’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the big ticket item, the town’s fiscal year 2024 recommended budget of $35,431,800, was approved by 88% of those in attendance voting yes for the spending plan.
“Congratulations,” Town Moderator Robert Visnick told those gathered. “We have a budget,”
Article 5 was aimed at raising and appropriating or transferring from available funds money for all town expenses, including wages and salaries, and provide a reserve fund for the fiscal year beginning July 1 to June 30, 2024.
Finance Committee Chair Dwight Valentine said committee members relied on their professional and financial expertise to develop the budget. He said spending in the measure reflected an effort to level-fund the budget.
During during the meeting, Valentine went through the expenditures, line-by-line, asking voters to place “holds” on each item for discussion.
Part of the budget discussion centered on the total contribution to Rockport schools of $18,475,157.
Superintendent Dr. Mark Branco said costs related to special education added up to almost 40% of the school operating budget.
But Branco said his office is continuing to talk to lawmakers on Beacon Hill to mitigate the mandated fees for special education.
“We are working with our legislative partners to try to control costs,” said Branco. “We have a responsibility for educating all of our students.”
Other measures on the warrant included:
• Article 2, $856 for Forest Fire Department equipment and firefighting gear, passed unanimously.
• Article 5A, which called for funding the town’s Water Enterprise Fund by $2,362,716, passed with by a resounding margin.
• Article 5B, which would pay $2,334,830 for the town’s sewer enterprise fund. This passed with 97% of Town Meeting voters voting yes.
• Article 5C, which asked the town to provide $116,477 from the Community Preservation Fund for the Community Preservation Committee for the fiscal year from July 1 to June 30, 2024.The meeting backed this spending plan.
In addition, a number of capital articles received much discussion. They included Article 6A ($4,516,392 for the water enterprise fund) and Article 6B ($6,024,240 for the sewer enterprise fund).
Granite Street resident Toby Arsenian said costs at the Department of Public Works have been skyrocketing — with Rockport taxpayers bearing the burden.
“Putting it off doesn’t make things better,” he said. “Those of us who have been here for 20 years have been paying into it.”
In response, James Gardner, chair of the Rockport DPW Commissioners, said his board is trying to keep costs in check.
“We agreed to look at water and sewer rates in June,” Gardner said.
In Article D, 92% of those voting agreed to finance the following amounts:
• The General Stabilization Fund - $150,000.
• The SPED Stabilization Fund - $300,000.
• The Capital Reserve Stabilization Fund - $150,000.
• The OPEB Trust Fund - $100,000.
• The Conservation Trust Fund - $450.
Select Board stipends
Consideration of the budget included whether members of the Select Board should receive stipends of $6,300 annually for their work amounting to .
Former Town Clerk Patricia Brown said the effort in the amendment to Article 5 was laudable since it would foster better political participation.
“I felt by giving the stipend, we’re getting qualified people,” said Brown.
Brown is a candidate for town moderator. Her opponent in the race is attorney Brian Sullivan. The two are running to succeed Visnick, who decided not to seek reelection after 17 years as moderator..
In the end, 73% of those at Town Meeting voted the amendment down.
Article J
Article J called for the elimination of a planned revision to the Rockport zoning bylaw, reducing the minimum lot dimension for two-family dwellings in the “R” Residential Zoning District from 15,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet.
In the end, 181 Town Meeting voters (82%) said yes, with 39 (18%) voting no.
Planning Board Chair Jason Shaw said the move would “correct errors in the language” of the measure.
“We’re trying to make the bylaw easier to use,” he said. “We want to support affordable housing.”
Part of the effort was related to the state’s mandate for housing in MBTA communities such as Rockport.
But resident William Workman said the state mandate was not a mandate at all, but more an incentive to build affordable housing that could result in the state issuing fines against MBTA communities who do not comply with the directive.
“It’s not a mandate,” he said. “It’s a carrot and a stick. I would like to stop calling it a mandate. It’s not a mandate.”
Contesting Article N
Several Rockport residents spoke out in opposition to Article N, the aim of which was “to provide that land in the town of Rockport, subject to seasonal or periodic flooding….shall not be used in such a manner as to endanger the health or safety of the occupants thereof, or of the public generally, or as to burden the public with cost resulting from unwise individual choices of land use.”
The measure was narrowly defeated, failing to obtain the mandatory two-thirds vote to pass. Only 61% of meeting attendees supported the idea.
Opponents said this measure would have stripped those on Bearskin Neck of the right to reconstruct or make improvements greater than 50% of their structure’s value if the structure became damaged during a coastal storm.
They also said it also would have penalized private land owners with residential and commercial structures in the Coastal Flood Plain District.
“You’re talking about people’s valuable possessions,” said resident Toby Arsenian. “It’s sloppily written. We need to say no to the whole thing. The Planning Board needs to try again.”
Selectman Ross Brackett did not support the measure, saying he supports those who might lose their property due to catastrophic flooding events.
“I think people should be able to rebuild,” he said.
“In theory, you could wipe out Bearskin Neck and not rebuild it,” he said. “I don’t think it’s very well thought out at all.”
Other articles
• Article B - $183,100 for “Chapter 90” money was supported with 96% of those voting saying yes.
• Article C – Funding for Action Inc. in Gloucester, HAWC in Salem, SeniorCare in Gloucester and The Open Door in Gloucester were all approved by a voice vote.
• The town voted unanimously to appropriate and transfer from Free Cash $75,000 for Assessor Revaluation expenses.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.