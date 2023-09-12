ROCKPORT — Changing up things a bit, Rockport special Town Meeting on Monday addressed the 24-article warrant out of order, grouping articles said to be related.
Articles C to E were taken up together, as were articles F,G,J,H,I,K,L,M,N and O, and articles R and S.
Residents gathered for the Sept. 11 meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Rockport High School. The meeting adjourned at 9:32 p.m.
With the meeting taking place on the 22nd anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil, members of the Rockport Fire Department were present for a moment of silence at the start of the gathering. In addition, prayers were said, a bell was struck and "taps" was played.'
The meeting also was the first for Town Moderator Brian Sullivan, who was elected in May 9, succeeding Bob Visnick who stepped down after nearly two decades of service.
Town Meeting gave much attention to and approved Article E, calling to use money from the Community Preservation Fund for several projects:
$27,500 to replace kayak racks at White Wharf.
$36,000 to be spent for a study of universal nature trails.
$42,250 for the restoration of T-Wharf.
$57,200 for the replacement of the pre-school playground at Rockport Elementary School.
$215,000 to be placed in the Conservation Fund to be used for purposes consistent with the Community Preservation Act.
$175,000 as a grant to Harborlight Community Partners for affordable housing at 5 Granite St.
Harborlight Homes' Kristin Carlson called the development at 5 Granite St. a win-win for Rockport. She told Town Meeting the total cost for the project amounts to $12.5 million, with $235,000 to be spent for landscaping the site.
Harborlight Homes is a non-profit community development corporation, developing properties that are considered affordable and inclusive. The organization aims to cultivate equitable and sustainable housing opportunities in the area.
When asked what might happen if Article E were to fail, Carlson said the organization would adjust.
“We’ve got people moving in,” she said. “We’re not going to tell them not to move in. With a (possible) no vote, we’ll be back next year.”
In the end, Town Meeting voted to approve Article E, as well as Article D, which called for setting aside money in the Community Preservation Fund for the Community Housing, Open Space/Recreation and Historic Preservation reserve accounts.
Ruth George of the Community Preservation Committee said the action was important.
“It’s good to get something on paper and stamped by the Town Clerk,” said George. “Building up the trust funds will allow the town to act quickly to acquire land.”
After concern was expressed about the measure lending too much authority to the town, Select Board member Denise Donnelly reminded Town Meeting the process will always call for input.
“You will get to weigh in,” she said.
Resident Jim Johnson also expressed his support for the Community Preservation Committee.
“We are in support of your CPC dollars,” he said.
Below is a summary of how the meeting voted on the other 22 warrant articles:
A. – Pay unpaid bills from previous fiscal years. Approved.
B. – Raise money to add to the appropriations made under articles 5, 5A, 5B, 5C, 6, 6A, and 6B of Town Meeting in April. Approved.
C. – Receive the annual report and recommendations of the Community Preservation Committee. Approved
F. – Amend the bylaw regarding the Housing Authority’s terms of office so that three members shall be elected positions, a fourth member shall be a tenant member and one member shall be appointed by the Select Board. Approved.
G. – Amend the bylaw regarding the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. This measure involves a number of grammatical changes, punctuations, corrections, additions and deletions. Approved.
Lori Kaiser, chair of the Rockport Town Government & Bylaw Committee, said the changes in Article G were arrived at after input from several town boards.
Changes included establishing and naming the town’s affordable housing trust the “Rockport Affordable Housing Trust” and that membership would be made up of between five and seven members.
A motion by resident Toby Arsenian to establish the group with exactly seven members was defeated.
“This would require seven, that’s all,” he said. “It’s just whether you want more people with different skill sets.”
H. – Amend the bylaws regarding the Board of Commissioners of the Department of Public Works. This measure involves grammatical changes, punctuations, corrections, additions and deletions. Approved.
I. – Amend the Stormwater Management Bylaw. This measure involves grammatical changes, punctuations, corrections, additions and deletions. Approved.
J. – Amend the bylaws regarding the role of the town clerk so that “non-substantive” alphanumeric changes can be made to specific bylaws. Approved.
K. — Amend the bylaws regarding the “public peace and order.” This measure, related to such violations as public drinking, “window peeping,” use of firearms, defacing public grounds and property and smoking and vaping practices, involves a number of grammatical changes, punctuations, corrections, additions and deletions. Approved.
L. – Amend the bylaws regarding motor vehicles, streets and parking. This measure involves grammatical changes, punctuations, corrections additions and deletions. Approved.
M. – Amend the bylaws regarding public safety matters. This measure involves grammatical changes, punctuations, corrections, additions and deletions. Approved.
N. – Amend the bylaws regarding the town’s Government and Bylaw Committee by adding to its decision-making authority the option of “no recommendation” to the existing options of “favorable action” and “unfavorable action.” Approved.
O. – Amend the Environmental Protection and Public Health bylaws. This measure involves grammatical changes, punctuations, corrections, additions and deletions. Approved.
P. – Transfer money from the Opioid Use Disorder Stabilization Fund to be spent for several uses, including opioid use disorder treatment and training and prevention programs. Approved.
Q. – Transfer care, custody and control of town-owned land on Landmark Lane in order to grant access for public utility easements. Defeated.
Several residents spoke out against this measure, saying it needed a closer look.
But Select Board Chair Sarah Wilkinson said the article was routine.
“This is basically cleaning up an easement issue for roadways,” she said. “This article is just to get the (Select Board) the authority to grant the easement.”
R. – Appropriate money for capital outlay items for Water Enterprise. Approved.
S. – Appropriate money for capital outlay items for the Sewer Enterprise. Approved.
T. – Authorize the Select Board to enter into a lease/purchase financing agreement for the acquisition of a trackless “MT7” tractor. Approved.
U. – Authorize the Select Board to convey land located at 3 Dock Square with the Old Firehouse Trust Building. Approved.
The measure was supported after a motion was made by resident Patricia Brown to refer the question back to the Board of Selectmen for further consideration, with the aim of considering the article at annual Town Meeting in the spring.
“I think there’s agreement among the board to have this referred back to the Board of Selectmen,” said Select Board Chair Sarah Wilkinson. “I’m happy to regroup and come back to Town Meeting.”
V .– Accept the provisions of office hours at Town Hall for Saturday. Approved.
W. – Allow for one annual billing for real estate or personal property bills under $100. Approved.
X. – Adopt the a non-binding resolution that will commemorate and name the municipal deep rock drinking water well located adjacent to the Cape Pond reservoir in the name of “Frederick (Ted) H. Tarr, III.” Approved.
