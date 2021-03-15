ROCKPORT — Due to COVID-19 concerns, selectmen have delayed this year's town election and spring Town Meeting one month each.
Town Meeting will now be held on Saturday, May 15. Town officials are still discussing this year's warrant.
Town Election will follow on Tuesday, June 22. Incumbents up for reelection to three-year terms this year are Selectwomen Sarah Wilkinson and Ruth George, Town Assessor Timothy Good, Planning Board member Jason Shaw, Board of Library Trustees member Lana Razdan and School Committeemen Richard Drost and Michael Kelley.
Those looking to run in this year's election now have an extra month to collect signatures of Rockport registered voters on their nomination papers and submit them to the town clerk for certification. The deadline has been extended to Friday, April 10. George has already hand in her papers.
Voting registration has also been extended to Friday, April 23, for Town Meeting and Wednesday, June 2, for the town election. Regular voting registration hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Last-day registration hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
