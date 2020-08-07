ROCKPORT — Town Meeting will consider a 26-article warrant beginning Saturday at 8 a.m.
The event will be held outdoors on the soccer field at Rockport High School on Jerden's Lane.
Registered voters will finally have the opportunity to confirm the town's proposed $36.5 million budget for fiscal 2021, which began July 1. Selectmen previously approved one-twelfth of the budget for July expenditures.
Once voters have dispensed with budget items at the start of the meeting, articles will be taken up by lottery. Those includeone seeking money for the town's share of future FEMA mitigation projects at T, Bradley, and White wharves and Pigeon Cove Harbor; and two others that allow a 3% tax on short-term housing rentals, such as AirBnB bookings.
Seven citizens petitions are on warrant, among them a proposed ban on the use of fluoride in the town's water supply, a call to preserve a town-owned wetland on Straitsmouth Way, set a three-term limit for selectmen, and restrict compensation to all elected officials besides the town clerk and moderator.