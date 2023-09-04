ROCKPORT — With fall fast approaching, it must be the season for town meetings.
In Rockport, fall special Town Meeting will take center stage Monday, Sept. 11. The meeting, which will take place at Rockport High School at 24 Jerden’s Lane, is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
Over in Essex, special Town Meeting has been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13, at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St., at 7: 30 p.m. Deadline for residents to register to vote at the meeting is Nov. 3.
As of last week, the Manchester-by-the-Sea Select Board had not yet formally scheduled a Town Meeting for the fall.
Rockport Select Board Vice Chair Ross Brackett predicted the town’s special Town Meeting may be somewhat routine.
“There’s nothing really major on this one,” he said.
Brackett did point to one article to be considered by the Community Preservation Committee as an item that may generate considerable discussion.
The Select Board signed off on the 24-article warrant on Aug. 22.
“It should be a pretty standard Town Meeting, I hope,” said Brackett.
Town Moderator Brian Sullivan will take the reins Sept. 11 after his election win in May, succeeding former long-time Town Moderator Bob Visnick.
“I’m looking forward to Town Meeting,” said Sullivan, a senior partner at SloanWalsh LLP. “I’ve been a regular Town Meeting attendee for many years. I’m familiar with the general routine of Town Meeting and I’d like to think that I’m properly focused and engaged.”
To allay any concerns residents might have about attending Town Meeting, Sullivan has scheduled a “Moderator’s Roundtable” at the Community House, 58 Broadway, on Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
“What I’m trying to do is provide Rockport residents and voters an opportunity to speak with me as town moderator in a collegial and informal setting to discuss Town Meeting procedures and protocols,” he said.
As to any particular warrant item Sullivan deems may merit extra attention, he pointed to each measure as “very important.”
“I would say there are a number of involved issues to be decided upon, including community preservation projects and Department of Public Works issues,” he said. “Plus, there are many bylaw updates and changes thanks to considerable efforts and analysis to bring them to this point.”
Planning Board Chair Jason Shaw said the Sept. 11 meeting will not feature planning articles.
“We don’t have anything on for this meeting,” he said. “For the first time in a few meetings, we won’t have any (articles).”
