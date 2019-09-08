ROCKPORT – Town Meeting on Monday evening will consider a 16-item warrant.
Several articles pertain to a planned new building for the Department of Public Works, including a Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion to pay for the project, which is estimated to cost $12.25 million.
Officials have already said Article I, regarding land sales, will not be brought up for a vote.
The meeting, open to all town residents who are registered voters, begins at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Rockport High School 24 Jerden’s Lane.
