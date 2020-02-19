ROCKPORT — After seeing a $10 price drop last year, costs for Transfer Station stickers will go up $15 in the new fiscal year.
Beginning July 2020, stickers will cost $90 each or $75 for seniors.
The hike is factored into the FY21 Transfer Station budget, which was confirmed by the DPW Board of Commissioners at a public forum Wednesday night. DPW Commissioner Bruce Reed said although the 20 percent price increase is needed to keep a balanced budget, he was "not happy" with how steep it was.
An $18,000 jump in recycling fees is one of the leading factors for the cost increase. Revenue from Transfer Station stickers pay for the majority of Transfer Station employee salaries and all but two operational line items – PAYT bag revenue pays for the bags themselves and solid waste tipping costs. While recycling costs stayed stagnant at $53,000 from FY19 to FY20, FY21 is expecting $71,000.
"Recycling is not only increasing in town, it's growing state-wide," said DPW Director Joe Parisi. "Our costs to dispose of mixed plastic, aluminum and glass have higher processing costs. The market for them are down so the costs are up."
Other FY21 line item increases include wages ($113,325 to $122,174) and costs for out-of-department services ($50,000 to $60,000).
In FY20, prices for the stickers were reduced due to the recent implementation of the "pay-as-you-throw" program in the summer of 2018, which cut the yearly amount of trash collected by more than a fifth. The projected FY21 prices would be a $5 increase to FY19's $85 price point, and the senior discount will return to its FY19 price.
The prices for PAYT bags will mostly stay the same, save for a $1 decrease in the small, five-gallon bags, down from $6 to $5. Although the budgeted solid waste tipping fees are up from $200,000 in FY20 to $225,000 in FY21, it is still under the actually costs spent in FY19 at $237,924. However, based on a new three-year contract the town is expected to sign with Waste Management, the costs for medium, large and extra-large bags are expected to go up a dollar by FY23.
In addition to Transfer Station costs, the commissioners voted to maintain the price of stickers for non-resident beachgoers and street parking at $150 and $35, respectively.
The DPW Commissioners plan to meet with the Finance Committee meet next week, and the FinCom will present their recommended budget for all departments at Town Meeting on April 4.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.