ROCKPORT — Town leaders are not saying whether there will be full financial audit of the Rockport Fire Department after it was discovered last year that there was no paper trail to verify income collected from fire inspections for the past two decades.
Town Administrator Mitch Vieira, citing litigation issues, said he could not comment on if or when a forensic audit will be conducted to verify its fire inspection collections since former fire Chief James Doyle began serving as fire inspector more than 20 years ago. The controversy over leadership of the department has lead to several lawsuits, including a wrongful termination suit recently filed by Doyle in federal court.
An upcoming audit of the Fire Department conducted by Municipal Resource Inc. will be reportedly tasked with reevaluating the department's operations, structure, staffing, management and budgeting. It is unclear at this time if MRI will also look at the department's financial past.
An audit commissioned by the town on Oct. 7 alleges Doyle never properly logged the fire inspections he conducted though his nearly 20-year run as fire inspector. The scope of the that audit was reportedly restricted to Doyle's record-keeping process. It did not attempt to trace back every payment given to the department while Doyle was fire inspector.
In a letter to Doyle sent last December regarding his termination hearing, Vieira said the town would seek "to engage a forensic auditor to review the financial aspects of the fire inspection program."
"Separate and apart from any action that may be taken by the town with respect to your status as a town employee and/or official, should that outside assessment or forensic audit reveal further information supporting a claim of financial malfeasance or misfeasance by you, the town may have no choice but to report such issues to the appropriate law enforcement authorities, such as the Inspector General and the Office of the District Attorney," it continued.
As it stands, with no financial records in place and without a conclusive forensic audit of the Rockport Fire Department, the town cannot determine if any fire inspection fees went missing during the past two decades.
According to the 2019 Annual Town Report, the last report Doyle participated in, 339 inspections were conducted that year, leading to $15,075 in revenue. It is unclear at this time if the town had sought Doyle's financial records prior to the Oct. 7 audit, or if officials were taking Doyle at his word when he'd submit tallies for the Annual Town Report over the years.
In Vieira's letter to Doyle, Vieira wrote "there is some evidence suggesting that (Doyle is) not" turning in all the money collected for fire inspections. He points to fiscal year 2020, during which Doyle turned in $13,410 to the town's treasurer, less than the $15,000 to $16,000 he normally turned in.
Inspections are typically paid by either cash or check. In his letter, Vieira further notes that in fiscal 2020, the typical cash-to-check ratio was also off for the submittal. That year, Doyle reportedly turned just $200 in cash.
Liam O'Connell, Doyle's attorney, has denied any wrongdoing by his client. He said the lower-than-usual turn-in rate was due to fewer fire inspections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is currently no way to verify O'Connell's claims. While it is expected that there were fewer fire inspections conducted during the pandemic, it is unknown how less frequent they were in 2020 since Doyle reportedly never logged even one inspection.
In addition, O'Connell previously claimed Doyle had all the records the town was seeking in manila folders at the main fire station. During Doyle's termination hearing in February, O'Connell said the former chief was unable to bring them forward as he was "really beaten down" at the time of the Oct. 7 audit. There is no word if the town ever retrieved the manila folders or the records Doyle said they held. O'Connell could not be reached for comment on this story.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.