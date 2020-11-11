Veterans Day events

What and who: Launch for the book, "A Long Triage," written by Vietnam veteran Francis J. Sullivan Jr., a Rockport resident, retired teacher and laywer.

Webcast: "A Long Triage" Veterans Day webcast is available at https://bit.ly/35hX8az. This is part of the Gloucester Writers Center's new program called "Write Way Up." Henry Ferrini, creative director of the Gloucester Writers Center, filmed Sullivan, himself and Adam Curcuru, director of Cape Ann Veterans Services, reading excerpts from Sullivan's book, with an introduction by Dorothy Shubow Nelson, facilitator of the Cape Ann Veterans Writing Workshop.

Where: The book is available at Dogtown Book Shop in Gloucester, as well as amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com as a print on demand item as well as an e-book format on ibooks and Kindle.

OTHER EVENTS

Cape Ann Veterans Day Virtual Ceremony, Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. on 1623 Studios' YouTube Channel, and noon on its Facebook Page; and 10 a.m., 3 and 8 p.m. on Comcast Channel 12.

Annual Veterans Town Hall, hosted by Congressman Seth Moulton, D-Salem, online Wednesday at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live. More information may be found at www.facebook.com/RepMoulton.