ROCKPORT — A special town election Tuesday, Oct. 15, will determine the future of the proposed new public works facility.
Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the town’s three precincts. Voting for Precinct 1 is at the Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway; Precinct 2 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway; and Precinct 3 at the Community House, 58 Broadway.
The single question on the ballot asks the town’s registered voters to approve a tax-limiting Proposition 21/2 debt exclusion to pay for the project. The town is looking to borrow $11.35 million for the project over a 20-year period.
This payment plan for the $12.25 million project was confirmed by Special Town Meeting in September. In addition, the meeting approved allocating $900,000 from the Sale of Land fund to round out the project’s budget.
Town officials say the current DPW facility at 2 DPW Way does not meet state safety codes and is a hazard for DPW workers.
In addition to being fully in-line with state regulations, the new facility will offer more space for DPW personnel to work.
