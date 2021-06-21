ROCKPORT — Tuesday is the town election, and registered voters will go to the poll to consider a tax override and a slate of candidates for town offices.
Each of the three polling precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Precinct 1 is at Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway; Precinct 2 is at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway; and Precinct 3 is at the Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway.
Voters will asked to approve an override of tax-limiting Proposition 2 1/2 override in order to give Rockport Public Schools $777,336 for operating expenses.
Two selectman seats are open this year. Chairwoman Ruth George and fellow incumbent Sarah Wilkinson face challengers Herman Lilja, Craig Morrill and Michael Polisson.
Two seats also are open on the School Committee. Michael Kelley seeks re-election. Besides Kelley, the school candidates are Elizabeth Flannagan, John Kolackovsky, Mark Lorenz, a and Catherine Mazzeo.
All other races in this year’s election are uncontested. Candidates up for reelection are Tax Assessor Timothy Good, Planning Board member Jason Shaw, and Public Library Trustee Lana Razdan. Maureen Beely is running uncontested for a seat on the Housing Authority.