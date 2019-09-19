Gloucester police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a Rockport woman for driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage in which a witness said the woman hit a parked vehicle at the Vista Motel on Thatcher Road and drove away.
According to the police report, Lisa Whalen, 55, of 1 High Street Court in Rockport, tried to rent a room at the Vista Motel around 2 p.m. and was turned away because of a previous incident and because the motel manager believed she was intoxicated.
The manager told police Whalen returned to her car and, while leaving, backed into the manager's parked vehicle and then drove to a different section of the parking lot. The manager asked Whelan for her keys so she wouldn't drive anywhere else and she complied.
Police, in interviewing Whalen, said they determined she was intoxicated because she was unsteady on her feet and gave off a strong odor of alcohol. Whalen denied drinking or taking any medications.
Whalen submitted to a trio of field sobriety tests and, in the judgment of police, failed all.
Police said they found a package of six nips of bourbon in her purse, with two missing.
While being booked, Whalen told police "that she carries a breathalyzer in her bag and only drives if she is below a 0.04 or 0.06% (blood alcohol level)," the report stated. It also stated that Whelan told police she was not the driver of the vehicle.
"I asked Whelan if anyone else was in the car with her and she stated there was not," Patrolman Keith Gaudenzi wrote in the report.
Whelan submitted to a chemical breath test at the station, which determined her blood alcohol concentration to be 0.19%, which is more than twice the state's maximum blood alcohol concentration of 0.08.
~ Sean Horgan
In other news from Cape Ann's police and fire department logs:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 18
4:02 p.m.: Police were summoned to the Fitz Henry Lane House on Harbor Loop on a report of drug activity. Officers spoke with groups at the scene, no drug activity observed.
3:01 p.m.: A Pleasant Street resident reported a potential fraud scam. She told police she received certified mail containing a check for $1,800 and instructions to deposit the check in her account. Police checked with her bank and were told it is a scam in which the sender will use the deposited check to gain access to the account and empty it. There was no answer at the phone number included with the check. No suspects at this time.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 18
10:46 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Granite Street and King Street received a verbal warning for having a broken plate light.
10:14 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Dodds Lane received a verbal warning for having a broken headlight.
6:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Sandy Bay Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:42 p.m.: Officers assisted a Calebs Lane resident who was locked out of their home.
5:26 p.m.: Report of a verbal dispute on Marmion Way. Officers spoke with both individuals and peace was restored.
4:59 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a bag with a dead animal inside on Atlantic Avenue.
1:08 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on the corner of Granite and King streets. The damage caused by the accident was estimated to cost over $1,000. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 18
10:16 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:01 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
8:37 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
4:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:04 p.m.: Adam Weston, 38, of Salem, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. on School Street for operating with a suspended license, giving police a false name and having an active warrant.
10:57 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
9:57 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
9:19 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for speeding and having an expired registration. The driver updated the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
