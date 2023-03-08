ROCKPORT — A public hearing this Thursday is being held by the Planning Board to address zoning articles that were scheduled but never addressed at Special Town Meeting in January.
“This will be an in-person hearing, which is a departure from our Zoom meetings, but we thought the opportunity for personal interaction would be better if people were face to face,” said Planning Board Chair Jason Shaw. “It’s our first in-person meeting in at least a year. When you do Zoom, sometimes you lose people. This will be better.”
The hearing and information session at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 9, in Conference Room A of Town Hall will be open to the public.
The purpose of the meeting, according to Shaw, is two-fold:
“First, much of the hearing will be covering the changes that were included in the warrant articles that were to be voted on at the Jan. 18, 2023, Special Town Meeting before the meeting was abruptly ended,” said Shaw. The meeting ended because there was no longer a quorum of voters.
In addition, the second part of Thursday’s meeting will “provide more outreach to the public to participate” and also let the Planning Board learn of any “significant issues” that residents might have with the remaining warrant articles that were not taken up.
“The warrant articles that were already voted upon will not be addressed at the hearing,” said Shaw.
Shaw said the last public hearing held in October before Special Town Meeting on the same bylaw changes was only “lightly attended.” But those speaking out on the questions were out in force at the ensuing Special Town Meeting, Shaw added.
“It seems as though those people had not attended the public hearing held,” he said. “They obviously had strong opinions.”
The zoning articles to be addressed include changes to allow the Planning Board to approve shared parking, a rewrite of the Water Supply Protection Overlay District bylaw, changes to the Coastal Flood Plain District bylaw, and changes to the enforcement provisions of the zoning bylaw.
Thursday’s hearing will also serve as an information session on the requirements of the state Department of Housing and Community Development for multi-family zoning in Rockport.
According to DHCD guidelines, Rockport has to develop by December 2024 a capacity for at least 657 multi-family housing units that can be built as of right.
“This will be a real challenge and it is not too early to start talking about it with the public,” Shaw said.
Shaw also said Planning Board members will not address the warrant article being considered at the time Special Town Meeting was brought to a close – Article J.
“The Planning Board has decided to put off to a later meeting any warrant articles dealing with increasing density that would allow the town to comply with the state-mandated multifamily housing,” said Shaw. “Because Article J sought to increase density in the R Zoning District, it will be abandoned for now and probably forever.”
Shaw said the problem with Article J was that it does not fit into the state’s requirements for multi-family housing in Rockport.
“Therefore, it’s not necessary to discuss it or debate it or vote on it,” he said. “Developing a multi-family zoning plan that comports with what (DHCD) wants to do will take some time. There’s no point in discussing it now.”
In sum, Shaw wants public participation on the town’s planning direction.
“I really hope that people are reading things and paying attention and that they will attend this meeting,” said Shaw. “We want to know what people think at a public hearing where we can make adjustments, instead of at Town Meeting where making adjustments is very difficult.”
