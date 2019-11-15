BOSTON — A Rockport and a Brockton man were taken into custody Thursday by federal officers and charged with “conducting an extensive scheme to take over victims’ social media accounts and steal their cryptocurrency.
Declan Harrington, 20, of Rockport, and Eric Meiggs, 21, of Brockton, are accused of using techniques such as “SIM swapping,” computer hacking and other methods to gain access to high-value accounts so they could obtain primarily cryptocurrency.
They were indicted on one count of conspiracy, eight counts of wire fraud, one count of computer fraud and abuse and one count of aggravated identity theft.
The two were arrested Wednesday and released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston.
Harrington and Meiggs allegedly targeted executives of cryptocurrency companies, and others, who likely had significant amounts of cryptocurrency and those who had high value or “OG” (“Original Gangster”) social media account names. It is alleged that Meiggs and Harrington conspired to hack into, and take control over, these victims’ online accounts so they could obtain things of value, such as cryptocurrency. They used an illegal practice known as “SIM-swapping” and other techniques to access, take control of, and in some cases steal cryptocurrency from, the accounts.
As alleged in the indictment, with “SIM swapping,” cybercriminals convince a victim’s cell phone carrier to reassign the victim’s cell phone number from the SIM card inside the victim’s cell phone to the SIM card inside a cell phone controlled by the cybercriminals. Cybercriminals then pose as the victim with an online account provider and request that the provider send account password-reset links or an authentication code to the SIM-swapped device now controlled by the cybercriminals. The cybercriminals can then reset the victim’s account log-in credentials and then access the victim’s account without authorization, or “hack into” the account.
Harrington and Meiggs allegedly targeted at least 10 identified victims around the country. Members of the conspiracy allegedly stole, or attempted to steal, over $550,000 in cryptocurrency from the victims.
Meiggs allegedly took control over two victims’ “OG” accounts with social media companies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.