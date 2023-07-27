The Essex County District Attorney’s office has identified the motorcycle driver who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Andrews Street in Lanesville as Bradley Moroni, 64, of Stratford, Connecticut, with a local address on Sandy Bay Terrace in Rockport.
Further information about the crash was unavailable on Thursday.
The Gloucester police log lists a motor-vehicle crash with injuries at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Langsford and Andrews streets.
The motorcycle was traveling on Andrews Street when the crash occurred, according to police. No other vehicle was involved.
Moroni was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital, where he was declared deceased.
The crash is being investigated by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Gloucester Police Department.
