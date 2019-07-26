Rockporters, Keolis talk idling trains

ROCKPORT — After years of complaints, MBTA and Keolis representatives pledged to be more open about and accountable for train idling at the Rockport MBTA station.
David Scorey, general manager of Keolis, the company that operates the commuter rail, and Corey Lynch, MBTA deputy director of railroad operations, met with state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante and town selectmen at the selectmen’s most recent meeting regarding the loud, disruptive trains idling at night.
Neighbors of the Rockport MBTA station, which include Selectman Don Campbell, were in attendance to voice their concerns. They say previous efforts to quell the noise, including a $5 million power substation installed at the station in 2017, have not been enough.
During public comment, attendees said they were disappointed in Keolis’s customer service, saying they felt kept in the dark on idling schedules and procedures.
In response, Scorey said at the end of a typical day, the trains pull into the station and are checked before they are shut down. He estimates this check takes around 30 minutes, the maximum amount of time a train can legally idle in Massachusetts when not receiving repairs or starting up for the day. The following morning, Scorey said each MBTA train requires an hour of idling time for another round of checks and additional maintenance before it leaves the station.
Four trains park at the Rockport MBTA station, the final stop on their route. The last train pulls in at 1:22 a.m.; the first train departs at 4:55 a.m. Based on the train schedule and factoring in the hour-and-a-half typical idling time per train, this only leaves a few hours — 9 p.m. to midnight and 2 to 4 a.m. — when a train is not running at the station at night.
This non-idling period may be cut further down during “extreme weather events.” If frigid temperatures or intense heat pose a risk to the train’s diesel engines, Keolis may decide to extend their idling times. The company records every extended idling period and submits it to the state Department of Environmental Protection for review.
There are no other “creative-type solutions” to reduce the amount of noise “within the next three to five years,” Lynch said. He suggested the town revisit plans to build a “hush hut” to park the idling trains. The idea was thrown around at the start of the decade during discussions over a new MBTA station. Eventually, the entire project fell through due to disagreements on its scope and price.
When asked if the trains could be serviced further down the track, Lynch said it would be difficult for crews to respond to an emergency outside the station.
“The localization and the centralization of (the Rockport MBTA staff) is what really drives the need to have them here,” he said.
All four trains are not supposed to idle at once unless there is extreme weather or a power failure, according to Scorey. This was not the case during the May 17 weekend, when all four trains idled nonstop for 72 hours. Scorey apologized for this incident at the meeting, saying he was “deeply embarrassed” and that it was caused by a lack of communication on Keolis’ end.
“Those trains were not due to depart,” he continued. “They should have been shut down. They weren’t. That’s on us. That’s our mistake.”
Moving forward, Tory Mazzola, director of public affairs at Keolis, will act as a point person between the company and selectmen regarding any complaints of idling in town. If a problem arises, Mazzola promised to contact the company’s mechanical help desk, which provides a direct line to staff at any MBTA stop, and relay information back to selectmen in a timely manner.
Selectmen Chairwoman Sara Wilkinson told neighbors to continue reporting excessive train noise to Rockport police. In the case of any further issues, the town would have a record to bring back to Keolis.
Lastly, Keolis promised to better notify the town regarding foreseeable periods of extended idling. Selectmen claimed Keolis has been unreliable when it came to notifying the town in the past.
All parties at the meeting agreed to reconvene sometime this fall to discuss ways to improve their new lines of communication.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
