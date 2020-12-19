After retiring from a career in nursing, Rockport artist Leslie Heffron has made up for lost time to immerse herself in her art.
Her new body of work, "Seaside Studio 2020," is featured at the Matz Gallery at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, through the end of December.
Heffron said she considers herself a large-scale colorist whose acrylic paintings and colored pencil drawings reflect her love for bold colors and shapes. Her work may feature a Good Harbor Beach lifeguard chair, a Twin Lights soda bottle, or the Willow Rest, in addition to her fondness for the scenic Pigeon Cove Harbor.
Since COVID-19 slowed everything down, the artist has spent more time close to home where she takes daily walks to nearby Pigeon Cover Harbor. There she observes the activity on both the wharf and water. She takes photos from which she creates paintings, drawings and videos back in her studio.
"Pigeon Cove Harbor is a magical place with beautiful light and color — truly a painter’s paradise," she said. "I eventually got to know the lobstermen who work down there. I've also gotten to know their families and even their pets, including a rooster named Larry."
The Matz Gallery show includes several pieces which resulted from her observations of the cove, including a life-size portrait of one of the lobstermen, Rockport native Kyle Nelson.
"I met Kyle six years ago when I was taking a walk down at Pigeon Cove wharf. He was wearing those great orange coveralls and carrying the blue totes in either hand. It was such a striking image to me because I love the orange and blue color complement. So I asked him if I could take a picture and told him I'd do a big painting of him one day," recalled Heffron.
At the time, she was working full-time as a nurse for MGH Revere, commuting three hours a day with little time for serious painting. But she retired a year ago after 43 years in nursing.
"Now I'm finally able to work full-time in my studio, and I'm making good on my promise to Kyle," she said. "I've come to realize that life for the lobstermen is grueling and it's one that is fascinating to me because it's so different from my work as a nurse. The guys work from 4 a.m. until after dark in all kinds of weather, and their work has continued right through COVID. Nobody has slowed down one bit. Several of the images in the show are of lobstermen and their gear. So I'm dedicating this show to the hardworking lobstermen of Pigeon Cove."
But fishing of any kind is a dangerous profession, she noted, and to that end, the artist will donate a portion of any sales to the families of the fishermen on the Emmy Rose. The fishing vessel went down off Cape Cod on Nov. 23 with its crew of four, including Gloucester native Michael J. "Mikey" Porper Jr.
Heffron holds a diploma in studio art from the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. She also holds both a teaching certificate and master’s degree in Art Education from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of the Rocky Neck Art Colony, the Rockport Art Association Experimental Group, and an associate member of the North Shore Arts Association. She has exhibited her work at the White House, Allentown Art Museum, Kutztown University, Muhlenberg College, and galleries throughout the United States.
More information on the artist may be found by visiting www.leslieheffron.com. She also has appeared on 1623 Studios’ Cape Ann ARTWaves, available at https://youtu.be/eBMsSoEmujE.
IF YOU GO
Who and what: Rockport artist Leslie Heffron's new body of work, "Seaside Studio 2020." is on exhibit.
Where: Matz Gallery at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester.
When: Through the end of the year during library hours.