ROCKPORT — A special town election will be held Tuesday, Oct. 15, to determine the future of the proposed new public works facility.
The single question on the ballot asks the town’s registered voters to approve a tax-limiting Proposition 21/2 debt exclusion to pay for the project. The town is looking to borrow $11.35 million for the project over a 20-year period.
If the question passes, all property owners will see an initial 4.7% increase in their property taxes regardless of assessed value. The rate is expected to go down 0.1% to 0.2% each following year. The increase won’t begin until around fiscal year 2022, according to town Treasurer/Collector Carrie Arnaud.
This payment plan for the $12.25 million project was confirmed by Special Town Meeting in September. In addition, the meeting approved allocating $900,000 from the Sale of Land fund to round out the project’s budget.
Town officials argue the current DPW facility, located at 2 DPW Way across from the Rockport Police Station, does not meet state safety codes and is a hazard for DPW workers. Among the building’s many problems is a lack of proper ventilation or fire control system in place, and the facility itself is too weak to support any new installations. Earlier this year, the independent Rockport Building Study Committee found the most cost-effective way to create a better facility is to tear down the one in place and start anew.
In addition to being fully in-line with state regulations, the new facility will offer more space for DPW personnel to work. The DPW staff at Town Hall will move into new office space located in the back of the building, freeing up space in the increasingly cramped Town Hall building.
Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Each of the town’s three precincts has its own polling station: Precinct 1 at the Town Hall Annex, 26 Broadway; Precinct 2 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway; and Precinct 3 at the Community House, 58 Broadway.
