Rockport's Film Detective bought by LA distributor

ROCKPORT — The Film Detective, a classic film and TV distribution service based in Rockport, has been bought by Cinedigm Corp.
Philip Hopkins, who founded The Film Detective in 2013, said via email that the decision to sell his company was based on the changing tides of the streaming industry.
"After a few years we started looking to partner with several streaming movie platforms that eventually were sold to major media companies such as Viacom, E. W. Scripts and Fox Corporation," he explained. "I could see that we were going to need a larger organization to stay competitive and take advantage of the many new opportunities on a global basis."
The Film Detective will now act as a division of Cinedigm, an independent media distributor based in Los Angeles. Cinedigm distributed some of The Film Detective's content before this acquisition.
"They have a very strong footprint in digital distribution as well as managing several streaming channels," Hopkins said. "They are aggressive with their approach to launching additional channels and very forward thinking to content distribution and ownership."
All staff will continue to operate the company independently at The Film Detective offices in Rockport save for Hopkins' wife, Susan, who chose to retire from her position as human resource manager.
Cinedigm will own the rights to The Film Detective's library of approximately 10,000 videos and licensing to another 1,000 movies. Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed to the public.
“Film Detective’s library is currently profitable, and with synergies and expanded distribution we believe we can quickly and significantly increase both revenues and profits from both the library and The Film Detective’s two streaming channels,” Cinedigm CEO Chris McGurk said in a prepared statement.
The Film Detective works to restore and distribute movies and television shows from the early days of cinema to the 1970s. The Film Detective streaming app was launched in 2016, allowing subscribers to access all of the company's content on demand.
The company is in the midst of its "31 Days of Horror." Every night at 10 in October, The Film Detective features a different classic scare from Lon Chaney's "The Phantom of the Opera" (1925) to made-for-TV thrills like "Dark Night of the Scarecrow" (1981).
