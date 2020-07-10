Rockport's Front Beach closed due to high bacteria  

ROCKPORT — The town Board of Health has closed Front Beach for the time being.
The last few days of heavy rain caused a dramatically sharp uptick in ocean bacteria at the beach.
According to tests administered by the state Bureau of Environmental Health on Monday, 3,255 bacterial colony-forming units were found per 100 milliliters of water. On Tuesday, the number dipped to 20 CFU. The state limit is 35 CFU.
"A sample taken yesterday afternoon was (less than) 10 (CFU)," said Health Agent Leslie Whelan over email. "After five samples with a geomean of less than 35, the beach will be reopened. The soonest the beach could reopen is Saturday."
