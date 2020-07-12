ROCKPORT — Front Beach has reopened after being closed almost a week because of high bacteria counts.
Water quality testing indicated the beach was safe for swimming Saturday when it was allowed to reopen, according to state regulations.
Friday marked the fourth day in a row that bacteria tests scored under the state limit of 35 bacterial colony-forming units (CFU) per 100 milliliters of water.
The state Bureau of Environmental Health's weekly Front Beach test last Monday found 3,255 CFU. The following day, however, levels dipped back down to 20 CFU. It has since scored 10 CFU or below.