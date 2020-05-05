Rockport's Motif No.1 Day celebration moving online

ROCKPORT — Rockport Exchange will host its annual Motif No. 1 Day arts festival online this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Sarah Kelly, the organization's founder, says the virtual event will serve as a retrospective of festivals past. Instead of one planned day-long event, Rockport Exchange will showcase essays, poetry, film, drawings, paintings, sculptures, finger-painting and all other artworks by Rockport artists through May 16.
"Mostly, we just want to celebrate the Motif," said Kelly, "We have a series of posts lined up of art and photography videos from previous years. We don't have a lot of original programing for the day itself. It's tricky with the technology and everyone logging on at the same time. We just want everyone to reflect on how wonderful a place like Cape Ann and Rockport are."
All are welcome to submit their pieces through email at rockportexchange01966@gmail.com or by mail at Rockport Exchange, P.O. Box 2294, Rockport, MA 01966. Each day leading up to Motif No. 1 Day, Rockport Exchange will chose a different work to highlight on its website, rockportexchange.org, as well as its Facebook and Instagram pages.
"We want to see Cape Ann and the Motif through your eyes," said Rockport Exchange operations manager Robyn Pregent. "We would also love to hear your favorite Motif No. 1 Day memories — whether going back two, five, ten or fifty years. These stories are threads in our town's cultural fabric and so fun to share."
In addition to a virtual arts festival, Rockport Exchange is hosting a virtual farmers market. Through Thursday, May 7, at 4 p.m., guests can schedule orders for pick-up from local vendors such as Pigeon Cove Ferments, Seaview Farm, Dancing Daisy Bakers and more. All orders will be ready for pick-up at Seaview Farm on Saturday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"So many small local food venders provide such a great service to the community," said Kelly. "It's a great way to give access to local sustainable food. We thought we'd try (the online shop) on a small scale to continue connecting vendors with eaters. It doesn't compensate for the loss of their markets, but it does give them some way to connect with people."
The official poster for the virtual Motif No. 1 Day event is scheduled to be unveiled in the coming days.
