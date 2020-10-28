ROCKPORT — George Witham, Rockport's oldest resident and a veteran of World War II, celebrated his 103th birthday Monday.
"I'm working on 104," Witham said Tuesday. "I have good people taking care of me, my wife in particular."
George and his wife of 74 years, Mary, still live at their home on Main Street. Another celebration will be held next month, as Mary will turn 98. Grandchild Tamara Fleming said caretakers have been assisting her grandparents during the COVID-19 pandemic, and various family members have been on hand to shop for groceries.
"Remarkably, they've both done OK," she said. "Both of them are still very sharp, cognitively,"
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Witham's family members couldn't get to close to celebrate.
"Everyone was wearing masks and we had a quick piece of cake," Tamara said. "(State Senate Minority Leader) Bruce Tarr came to the house and gave him a proclamation, which was great. I posted something on Facebook about his birthday and we had something like 70 cards sent to the house. A couple of them had scratch tickets inside. He loves those."
He also received from a lobster roll and a loaf of nisu bread.
Witham was born in Lynn in 1917 and moved to Rockport with his family when he was a high school sophomore. He didn't stick around Cape Ann for long, however, as he enrolled in the U.S. Army in 1941 during the height of World War II. For the next four years, he split his time between North Africa and Italy repairing fire control instruments.
"It wasn't very nice to be away from home," Witham said, "but I knew I had to do my service."
Once out of the army, he settled back down in Rockport and worked as a carpenter. Mary Witham said he was "pretty unfazed" by the "tough times" he had overseas.
"He's been a very upstanding citizen," she said. "We have a very comfortable home due to his work."
The couple have three children — daughters Merianne Fisher and Janice Girgus, both living in Massachusetts, and son Steve "Jeri" Witham, who lives in Tennessee. To date, George and Mary have three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granchild.
George and Mary Witham are known town-wide for their volunteer work with Rockport United Methodist Church. Around five years ago, church officials dedicated its foundation room in their honor.
"We joined the church as a family in 1950," said Mary. "We served on every committee there was. George was very active (in the church). He redid the basement with a kitchen and bathroom. We would host ham and bean suppers there over the years with other members of the church."
In addition to holding the title of oldest person in Rockport, Fleming believes he's the oldest World War II veteran living on Cape Ann.
"Years ago, when he was in his 90s, (a photographer) did a photo shoot of all the veterans on Cape Ann," she explained. "He was the oldest one there."
