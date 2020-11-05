ROCKPORT — The town of Rockport's Precinct 2 has been randomly selected by the state to have its ballots from Tuesday's State Election audited.
On Friday, Nov. 6, beginning at noon, the town Board of Registrars will recount each ballot cast Tuesday by hand by the handicapped entrance at Town Hall. The registrars will only review how Precinct 2 residents voted in the races for president, U.S. senator and representative, state senator and representative, and on Question 1.
"We're going to pull out from a sealed case all of the ballots in Precinct 2, separating them into blocks of 50, and manually counting each one," explained Town Clerk Pat Brown, who serves on the Board of Registrars along with Assistant Town Clerk Melanie Waddell, Georgia Gibbons and Maureen Dwinell.
Brown expects the count will be finished "at the end of the day."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.