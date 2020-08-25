Rocky Neck Art Colony hires new director 

Gloucester's historic Rocky Neck Art Colony has hired a longtime educator as its new director.
Courtney Richardson comes to the directorship of the historic art colony from the Cape Ann Museum, where she had worked for 12 years, including as the director of education and public programs.
"Courtney brings a great energy and deep roots in the Gloucester community to Rocky Neck," said Kathleen Gerdon Archer, the art colony's co-president.
Now a Gloucester resident, Richardson originally lived in Plymouth. After earning a degree at Boston College and receiving her teacher certification, her path led her to Gloucester where she was hired in 1999 to teach social studies at Gloucester High School where she taught for nine years.
She went on to earn a master's degree from Salem State University.
"That work brought me into Cape Ann Museum to do research, which was focused on Gloucester during the American Revolution," Richardson said. "I later volunteered at the museum, and then the job of museum educator opened up in 2008."
By 2010, her job transformed to that of director of education and public programs.
Archer noted that Richardson's background in history will be put to full use not only as the Rocky Neck Art Colony responds to this difficult year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic but as it pivots to embrace the future new normal.
"Courtney impressed the interview committee with her insightful questions, calm demeanor and suggestions of new areas for outreach. Her references were unanimous in support of her competence," Archer said. "We feel that Courtney’s combination of skills and personality will help position us for growth and all the good things we look forward to achieving. Here’s to the next chapter in the history of the Rocky Neck Art Colony."
Richardson responsibilities will include implementing the nonprofit art colony's mission, serving as its primary spokesperson and serving as a liaison to the community at large.
"Working with the talented group of artists and volunteers on Rocky Neck feels like a natural fit," Richardson said. "During the interview process I was excited to learn more about the passionate people involved and their dedication to community and collaboration, all an extension of the work that I was doing at the museum. I look forward to helping steward the Rocky Neck Art Colony into the future."
Richardson starts in early September.
The tiny peninsula that encompasses the Rocky Neck Art Colony has attracted some of the nation's most celebrated artists with its endless vistas of sea and sky, and its working waterfront and historic city. Those artists include Edward Hopper, Emil Gruppe, Stuart Davis, Marsden Hartley, Theresa Bernstein, Milton Avery and Nell Blaine, among many others.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.