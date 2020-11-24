The City Council's remote meeting leading up to Thanksgiving Day is packed with a scheduled public hearing and four items for a council vote.
The council is meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Preserving art space, revisited
After the City Council sent the Goetemann family's request for special permits back to its Planning & Development Committee for further vetting, the family will again appear before the full Council.
The Goetemann family and its attorney Joel Favazza are seeking special permits to preserve art gallery space at their home at 37 Rocky Neck Ave. to commemorate the legacy of the late Gordon and Judy Goetemann.
The project would add skylights and dormers to the existing mixed-use condominium building in order to add dwelling units.
The temporary set-back in the permitting process came when Favazza presented a special condition to the request for special permits. Councilor Val Gilman requested that the matter be brought back before Planning & Development for further discussion before the vote.
Since the last City Council and Planning & Development meetings, the special condition reads:
"This Special Council Special Permit is conditioned upon Petitioner maintaining the "front" two rooms on the first floor of Petitioner's condominium unit (the "Gallery") for use as a gallery or other gallery-related use. Petitioner shall allow third parties to operate the Gallery, including, but not limited to, the Rocky Neck Art Colony, provided that Petitioner does not charge such third parties rent; however; Petitioner may require such third parties carry their own liability and hazard insurance and cover the actual cost of utilities consumed by the Gallery. Should such use cease, Petitioner shall have 120 days to seek modification of this City Council Special Permit, failing which, this City Council Special Permit shall terminate. Subject to new information and/or debate that results from the public hearing, this Special Council Permit is deemed to be in harmony with the intent and the purpose of the Zoning ordinance."
The public will have a chance to speak about the Goetemanns' request for special permits at the scheduled public hearing on Tuesday.
Considering another cup of espresso
After a land court judge determined in early November that the City Council's 5-3 decision to deny Bevilacqua Company Inc. special permits was legally untenable and was not rationally supported by facts, the judgment is now before City Council for consideration.
The special permits would allow developer Paul Bevilacqua to build eight condominium units at 116 E. Main St., the site of the defunct Espresso's Italian Grille, which is more than the city ordinance allows.
The land court judge's decision for annul the council's original vote to deny special permits can be found at https://www.gloucestertimes.com/news/local_news/judge-city-must-issue-permits-for-espressos/article_80e5fa56-e453-5b20-87c1-427e4034860f.html
Adopting 105 Wingaersheek Road
In late September, Gloucester native Lawrence Costa was denied a special permit to build a house on stilts along Wingaersheek Road on the basis that the project was not consistent with neighborhood character, obstructed views, and overshadowed other properties.
Councilors noted that Costa had gone to great lengths to meet the requirements.
But the voices of the neighborhood community rang loud and clear; it was not consistent with the neighborhood character.
And after their own site visits and hearing the numerous abutters and neighbors who spoke in opposition, councilors were unanimous in their decision to deny Costa the permits
The City Council now must adopt the decision to deny Costa's application for special permits.
Adopting 163 Atlantic Road
Melanson Development Group received a special permit to construct a multi-family building with seven or more units, and a major project involving 11 or more dwelling units at 163 Atlantic Rd. - which was the site of the former Ocean View Inn property on Gloucester's Back Shore.
The special permit granted by the City Council is specific to 163 Atlantic Rd, which is just one of the multiple addresses where Melanson intends to replace the deteriorated structures.
Other buildings on the site of the former hotel, part of the “Aquarius on the Back Shore” housing development, that are in the works include SeaView, Nautica, Equinox, Neptune and Twilight.
The City Council now must adopt its decision to grant the special permit.
Adopting 1 Folly Point Road
The City Council unanimously approved granting Barry Goldman and Margaret Franklin the special permit to exceed the height limit outlined in the city zoning ordinance when renovating and reconstructing their single-family home at 1 Folly Point Road.
At its highest point, the finished building, with an attached garage, would stand at 42 feet, 4 inches tall, a height 7 feet, 4 inches over the city's 35-foot limit.
The City Council now must adopt its decision to grant a special permit.
IF YOU WATCH
What: City Council meeting.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m.
Where: Zoom; join from computer, smart device at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/j/85819185374; or by phone, 1-312-626-6799, or 1-346-248-7799. Meeting ID is 858 1918 5374