When the City Council meets Tuesday evening, it will host public hearings on two requests for special permits. One permit would allow a family to create rental units to maintain a gallery that would be given to Rocky Neck Art Colony for its use. The second would increase the accessibility of Stage Fort Park.
Art space in the art district
The family of the late Gordon and Judy Goetemann are hoping to commemorate the couple’s legacy and love for the arts by preserving the art gallery space at their home at 37 Rocky Neck Ave.
“(The Goetemann family) want to take the gallery space that is on the first floor, and rather than trying to rent it at market rates to create the kind of revenue they need to maintain the building, they are going to give it to the Rocky Neck Art Colony to use,” attorney Joel Favazza, who is representing the Goetemann family, said at the council's Planning and Development Committee meeting on Oct 21.
To make that goal financially viable, Favazza said the Goetemann family needs to be able to rent two residential units to fund ongoing maintenance of the residential units and gallery space.
And so, the project — which would add skylights and dormers to the existing mixed-use condominium building in order to add additional dwelling units — is in need of two special permits from the City Council; one to create four dwelling units across the entire building and the second to reduce the minimum lot area and open space required per dwelling unit to create the fourth unit.
Favazza outlined several reasons why the special permits should be granted, including that its preserves neighborhood character and social structure would be preserved by continuing America's oldest artist colony, and would be consistent with several other condo units located throughout Rocky Neck mixed in with galleries. The building itself contains the Judythe Evans Meagher Gallery, John Nesta Gallery, and the Goetemann Gallery, each of which has one residential unit above it. The Goetemann Gallery, with the the biggest footprint, contains enough space on the upper levels for another residential unit to be created.
He also said that there is a public access to Smith's Cove located on this property. The Goetemann family has agreed to improve the sign which should advertise the public access to the Cove.
Favazza said in his presentation that the project would create minor physical alterations to the space, has the admirable intention to preserve gallery space on Rocky Neck, and all standards for the special permits have been met.
More accessible pathways in park
A project to make Stage Fort Park more accessible is looking for funding from the Community Preservation Committee.
The requested $74,500would cover the cost of the design study for the Lucy Davis Pathway, The pathway, which would meet Americans with Disabilities standards for accessibility, will lead to the cannons at the park and to the Stage Fort Park Visitor Center Building at 24 Hough Ave.
“It is important to keep it moving forward,” Stage Fort Park Advisory Committee member David Dow told the council's Budget and Finance Committee last month.
The need for off-cycle funding, according to the CPC project application, is driven by the committee’s 2022 deadline to complete the project. The new pathway and Fort Area Restoration has been designed to be the centerpiece of Gloucester's 400th anniversary celebrations in 2023.
The recommended $74,500 was a reduction from the original request for $80,000, which city Auditor Kenny Costa was not available in the city’s Open Space account.
Costa said the other $5,500 could be provided by the Stage Fort Park Revolving Fund.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU WATCH
What: City Council will hold public hearings on these items
37 Rocky Neck Ave.: Special permits for converting to or for new multi-family or apartment dwelling of four to six dwellings units and reducing lot area and open space per dwelling unit to create a fourth unit.
Community Preservation Commission off-cycle recommendation to ward $74,500 to the Stage Fort Park Advisory Committee and Gloucester Public Works Department to support the landscape construction design project at Stage Fort Park.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.
Where: Zoom at https://gloucester-ma-gov.zoom.us/s/85031746045