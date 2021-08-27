ROCKPORT — In news taken from the logs of Rockport's police and fire departments:
Friday, Aug. 27
5:36 a.m.: A Penzance Road resident reported a fisherman on the property was refusing to leave. The fisher had left when officers arrived.
3:41 a.m.: In response to a medical aid call, a patient was taken by ambulance from Quarry Ridge Lane to a hospital.
Building and area checks done all over town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Medical calls: Individuals were taken to a hospital from Story Street at 7:32 a.m., Squam Hill Court at 12:09 p.m., High Street at 1:34 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Street at 9:22 p.m. and Curtis Street at 11:04 p.m.
9:10 p.m.: A 911 caller reported a man was lying in the street on Thatcher Road. Officers arrived to find Gloucester police had given the man a ride to a store.
7:30 p.m.: A Penzance Road resident filed a report detailing multiple instances of harassment on social media.
7:16 p.m.: Report of an erratic driver on Granite Street. The driver was not found.
6:20 p.m.: A 911 call from Sleepy Hollow Road in Gloucester was transferred to police there.
E911 hangups: Callers spoken to on Point de Chene Avenue at 7:09 a.m., in Gloucester at 10:47 a.m., and Forest Street at 12:33 p.m. Issues could be not found on Long Beach at 3:43 p.m. and South Street at 6:16 p.m.
5:15 p.m.: A caller from Rowe Avenue reported two males and a female at the Steel Derrick Quarry were refusing to leave. The trio could not be found when police arrived.
Mini beats walked on Broadway at 6:58 a.m., Beach Street at 7:17 a.m., Granite Street and Quarry Road at 12:01 p.m., and Long Beach at 3:19 and 4:10 p.m.
3:17 p.m.: A Drumlin Road resident said her computer had been hacked and filled out a report. The computer was fixed.
1:18 p.m.: A 911 call from Friend Street in Lynn was transferred to Lynn Police.
10:01 a.m.: A Squam Hill Court resident called 911 for help lifting up her husband. There were no injuries.
9:51 a.m.: Wellness check calls made to residents around town.
9:23 a.m.: A resident came in to the station to make a statement about a scam email received. No personal information was given out,
Building and area checks done all over town throughout the day.