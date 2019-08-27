The art of Acacia Rogers is being featured at the Hammond Castle Museums Shop during September.
The shop will host a free public reception where art lovers may meet Rogers on Labor Day, Sept. 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A long-time resident of New England, Rogers showcases the region's scenery, lakes, mountains, trees, and wildlife in her paintings. She said she has been drawing and creating many types of art her entire life, but has an been avid painter for over a decade.
A self-taught artist she occasionally participates in workshops for the practice and camaraderie. “It's so fun to learn new things and meet other artists!” she said in prepared statement.
The indiscriminate animal lover began feeling out a potential fine art career years ago by painting pet portraits for coworkers, friends, and family. She now has expanded her artistic vocabulary to still lifes, landscapes, wildlife, and portraiture as well.
“My mediums of choice are acrylic, watercolor, and oils," she said. "Though oils have become a serious favorite”.
While the artist reception is free, reservations are requested by visiting www.hammondcastle.org. Light refreshments will be served.
