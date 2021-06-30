As the world began to open up and thoughts of summer fireworks surfaced, Barry Pett of the Gloucester Fund knew that this year's Fourth of July celebration needed to include a remembrance of those who died from COVID-19.
"I was thinking months ago that when we are able to celebrate fireworks again, it wouldn't seem quite right to do this without some sort of transition and remember what happened," said Pett, who began work on how to pay tribute to those who died in the global pandemic.
He worked closely with Warren Pearce, owner of North Reading-based American Thunder Fireworks, the long-time provider of pyrotechnics for the city's annual July 3 show.
After much discussion, they decided to open the fireworks display by showcasing 48 Roman candles.
"The number stems from the 47 lives that we lost in Gloucester, and the 48th candle, like the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, is to represent all others to make sure all are included," he said. "One candle will go off every two seconds and run for about 20 seconds, so there will be a number going off at the same time. It reminds me of something like the wings of angels going up into the sky."
Pett said the Roman candles used will be silver. Because most Roman candles are white or multi-colored, an effort to find this particular color spread acroos the country.
About one minute before 9:30 p.m., a signal gerb — a firework that produces a fountain of sparks — will be ignited to direct the crowd to look for the tribute toward the cannon area at Stage Fort Park.
After the candles. the tribute will feature heart shells.
"Depending on where you are and your line of sight, you might see a heart or you might see a line depending on your location. These heart shells will go off every four to five seconds. The red hearts symbolize the broken hearts of those who lost loved ones," said Pett. "Also there will be one large golden shell, a brocade that comes down and which envelops everyone — like God spreading his or her arms — as it drops to the ground, and that will end the tribute after which we will go into the full-fledged fireworks."
The tribute will last about three minutes, and will be followed by a fireworks show of 20 to 22 minutes.
"We are so hopeful that it will come across well. We want this to be a special tribute," said Pett.
Because there is not a Horribles Parade this year, the concert on Stacy Boulevard will start at 6 p.m., opening with Runaround Sound followed by Neon 90s.
Pett wanted to recognize the efforts of Pearce with whom he has worked on the fireworks show for more than 30 years.
Pett also recognized the efforts of many city departments, including Police, Fire, Harbormaster, and especially Public Works, for their major efforts to clean up after the event.
Additionally, he noted that this is the first year in decades that the Gloucester Fund hasn't been in dire need of money to fund the July 3 and Labor Day fireworks shows, which together cost about $50,000.
Recently, the fund received a donation of nearly $20,000 from the Facebook group We Are All In This Together Gloucester. This group formed in response to the pandemic to be a source of help of all kinds, and in this case, residents and businesses stepped up in this major outpouring.
The Gloucester Fund also received a check for $1,850 from the Gloucester Police Department.
Other major donations came from fund-raising efforts and contributions from Tonno Restaurant with $5,000, Lyon-Waugh Auto Group with a matching $5,000, and Carbone Metal Fabricators with $5,000.
Pett gave a shout-out to Wolf Hill Garden Center, which has been donating since 2013. The company donates $1 for each delivery made from their Gloucester location.
"They have donated enough over the years that they could have put up their own show," said Pett. "We want to thank all our supporters and the City of Gloucester for their continued support."
SEEING FIREWORKS
What: Gloucester fireworks and concert.
When: July 3; concert featuring Runaround Sound and Neon 90s on Stacy Boulevard starts at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Along Gloucester Harbor.
Parking: Because there is no Horribles Parade, people may park at Gloucester High School, this year.